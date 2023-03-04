The Turkish opposition bloc divided around a common candidate





ISTANBUL (AP) One of Turkey’s leading opposition politicians said on Friday his party was breaking away from a major alliance formed to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections scheduled for May.

A split in the opposition bloc ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections would be a major boost for Erdogan, whose popularity has been hurt by a weak economy and his government’s response to a catastrophic earthquake.

Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist Iyi party, said she was distancing herself from the six-party group, known as the Table of Six, over a dispute over which candidate to face Erdogan. I am sorry to say that since yesterday the Table of Six has lost its ability to reflect the will of the nation in its decisions, she said at a press conference in Ankara, referring to the failure of Thursday’s meeting to designate a common opposition candidate. Erdogan faces what many see as the toughest challenge of his 20-year rule amid economic turmoil and criticism of the government’s response to the February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey that killed tens of thousands of people. It had been clear for months that the leader of the biggest opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, had come forward to stand in the May 14 vote. And this despite two other personalities of the CHP, the mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas and the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, posting more favorable polls against Erdogan. Aksener, a former interior minister whose party is the second-largest in the opposition bloc, reportedly favored either mayor over Kilicdaroglu, who failed to win national elections in during the 13 years he led the CHP. She said the other five parties chose Kilicdaroglu at Thursday’s meeting as their candidate. Personal ambitions were favored over Turkey, Aksener said after meeting senior Iyi party officials. We expressed our opinion in favor of the candidacy of two names that we have heard frequently in the streets and in the squares for three years,” she said. “These two names were Mansur Yavas and Ekrem mamoglu. Aksener made a direct appeal to Yavas and Imamoglu. Our nation calls you to duty, she said. Either we will walk with millions in glorious struggle or we will act as extras in a tragic story. Either we will make history or we will become history. Kilicdaroglu seemed unfazed by Akseners’ speech as he left a meeting in Ankara. Don’t worry, all the pieces will fall into place, he told reporters. A top lawmaker from Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party, or AKP, has signaled that ruling groups are welcoming the division in the opposition. 12 months, 12 meetings, (yet) he failed to convince his closest partner or his own mayors; will he convince our nation?! Bulent Turan tweeted, referring to Kilicdaroglu. The Table of Six is ​​made up of the CHP, the Iyi, the Saadet Party, the Democratic Party, the Deva Party and the Gelecek Party. The latter two are led by politicians who previously held office under Erdogan, former economy minister Ali Babacan and former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu. The coalition is due to meet on Monday. It was unclear whether Aksener would attend the meeting to push for the candidacies of Yavas or Imamoglu, who were elected as leaders of their cities in 2019. Although the polls are good, there are issues with either mayor running for president. Yavas comes from a nationalist background, which many believe would put off Kurdish voters. Istanbuls Imamoglu is appealing a court ruling which, if upheld, would see him barred from politics. He was sentenced in December to more than two years in prison and banned from holding political office for allegedly insulting election officials after his victory four years ago.

