As Prime Minister Modi turns his gaze to Kerala, the CPM strikes: right to daydream





A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP would come to power in Kerala, CPI(M) and state Congress leaders on Friday said Kerala had no space for the party .

In a statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Modi was “too ambitious”. He added: The minorities, who face severe persecution from the Sangh Parivar, cannot take a stand in favor of the BJP. Some people may make adjustments with the BJP for temporary gains. But interpreting these adjustments as representing the common nature of minorities would be a mistake. Calling the statement a “daydream” the prime minister was entitled to have, said CPI(M) leader and Politburo member MA Baby, Modi should remember that his party lost the only seat it won. he has ever had in the Kerala Assembly in the 2021 state elections. Speaking along the same lines, senior Congress official VD Satheesan said the BJP will never come to power in Kerala as people “unite against fascist and feudal movements”. “This (BJP coming to power) will never happen in Kerala. There is no place for BJP here. The people of the state will never allow any communal force here. He added: “The Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are on the front line to prevent the BJP. We have already said that as far as possible, to prevent communal and fascist forces, we will build an open platform of anti-BJP and anti-communal forces. He accused the CPI(M) of working to create space for the BJP in the state and accused the Vijayan government of having an ‘ungodly connection’ with the BJP in the Center because they want to settle the cases initiated by central agencies. He went on to say that the majority of Hindus in the state were against the BJP. Congress ally MK Muneer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said: “Since 1957 it has been either the Left Democratic Front (LDF) or the UDF in power. Several times the communal forces tried to interfere in the politics of Kerala but the people kept them away. It’s because people here are literate, aware and politicized. The PM has the right to dream, but it will not be fruitful”. “He thinks Kerala will fall under the sway of the NDA like other states. It won’t happen here. He (PM) takes it lightly,” added the IUML leader. Praising the BJP’s performance in Assembly polls in three northeastern states, Modi said on Thursday the results refuted allegations that the party was anti-Christian. The Prime Minister added that a BJP coalition would come to power in Kerala as people would realize that the left and the Congress have united to plunder the state. With PTI entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-kerala-power-pinarayi-vijayan-8478086/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos