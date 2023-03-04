Donald Trump asks court to postpone $250 million New York fraud case





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed a request late Thursday to extend the discovery period of the civil lawsuit filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The current discovery deadline in the $250 million fraud case against Trump is set for March 20, but Trump’s lawyers are asking that it be moved to September 29, 2023, due to the amount of evidence. they have to examine.

DOJ SAYS PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY CANNOT PROTECT TRUMP IF RHETORIC LEADS TO VIOLENCE

“On December 2, 2022, the Attorney General produced several terabytes of data comprising nearly 700,000 documents, more than 5.5 million pages of information, in addition to fifty-six transcripts of interviews with witnesses and defendants. with corresponding exhibits,” attorneys for the former president said in the filing.

“These 275,000 documents are exclusively third-party documents, to which the defendants would not have had access before this litigation. The review of these documents alone will require up to 1,375 days of review (up to 11,000 working hours ) to complete (assuming commonly accepted industry review averages 200-400 documents per day),” the filing adds.

In the filing, the lawyers also ask that the discovery deadline for experts be moved to December 5, 2023, and that the deadline for the issuance note and certificate of preparation be moved to December 8, 2023.

If the claims are successful, the trial would likely be moved to early 2024 from the current date of October 2023. The move would place the trial in the middle of the primary season for the 2024 presidential race. Trump declared his candidacy in November 2022 and is one of the current leaders in the GOP field.

James announced the $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, his family members, and the Trump Organization in September 2022. The lawsuit alleges fraud by members of the Trump family and the organization as a whole. Trump has denied those charges.

