How China’s Next Prime Minister Went Again Xi Jinping to End Zero-Covid Restrictions





Li Qiang resisted pressure from Xi Jinping and hastily ended zero-Covid restrictions in China at a time when cases were rising and public anger against the government was simmering.

Li Qiang is set to become China’s next premier (AFP photo)

By India Today World Desk: China had maintained some of the toughest Covid controls in the world until late last year, when they were suddenly lifted after an unprecedented wave of protests in major cities. It has now emerged that it was the country’s next prime minister, Li Qiang, who abruptly ended zero-Covid restrictions. According to a Reuters report, senior Chinese officials and medical experts had quietly formulated plans to dismantle the zero-Covid strategy and gradually reopen the country by the end of 2022. This came at a time when a minor spike in Covid cases would prompt authorities to place entire towns on lockdown for days and order mass testing. Snapshot lockdowns and other strict containment measures have not only put a damper on China’s economy, but also fueled unrest among the people. Protesters took to the streets of Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and other metros, demanding the release of the zero-Covid policy and brandishing anti-government slogans. Li, a Communist Party heavyweight and Xi Jinping loyalist, was concerned about the events. Already cleared to take over Xi’s handling of Covid, Li ordered a hasty reopening in a bid to pacify protesters, senior sources told Reuters. Dissent was seen as riskier than a deadly virus on the loose. On December 7, China removed many Covid restrictions such as lockdowns, mass testing and local travel restrictions. What followed was utter chaos with all restrictions lifted, infections rising and China’s unprepared and under-equipped healthcare system quickly overwhelmed. According to reports from across the country, hospitals were running out of space, pharmacies were running out of medicine, and morgues and crematoriums were overflowing with bodies. Sources told Reuters that after the easing measures take effect, Xi wants to return to the zero-Covid approach. At that time, there were enough indications to suggest that China’s economic growth was on the verge of collapsing to one of its lowest levels in five decades. Li, however, resisted pressure from the president to slow the pace of reopening, the sources said. Undeterred by the surge in Covid cases, he continued to push for further relaxations and ordered officials to deploy resources and medicine for key groups, including the elderly and children. Two months later, on February 16, Xi declared a decisive victory in the battle against Covid-19, saying he had created a miracle in the history of human civilization by successfully leading China through the pandemic. world. Now Li is set to take over as prime minister and has already been dubbed China’s second most powerful man. THE RISE OF LI QIANG Li Qiang (63) is the second member of China’s elite seven-man Politburo Standing Committee. Essentially, he is next in charge after Xi Jinping. A pragmatic leader, he is considered the most pro-business politician in Xi Jinping’s inner circle. His ties to the president go back almost two decades. His career took off after serving as Xi’s de facto chief of staff when Xi was party chief of Zhejiang province between 2002 and 2007. Xi named Li Shanghai party leader in 2017, part of a strategic move to place his allies in key positions and bring his power base into the party’s upper ranks. During the Covid outbreak, Li presided over Shanghai’s harrowing two-month lockdown, which sparked public outrage and came at a heavy economic cost. Edited by: Devika Bhattacharya Posted on: March 3, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/li-qiang-went-again-xi-jinping-abrupt-end-china-zero-covid-restrictions-2342116-2023-03-03 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos