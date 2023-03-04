“More optimistic than ever…”, says Bill Gates after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to India | New Companies

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and billionaire Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India and shared the highlight on his official blog – GatesNotes. He said he was more optimistic than ever about India’s progress on health, development and climate. Gates is currently on an official visit to India and is meeting with several dignitaries from the broad field, including businesses, politicians and social media influencers. He also visited research centers like the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR).

A highlight of my trip was the Friday meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was generous with his time, as we talked about how science and innovation can help reduce inequality in India and around the world, Bill Gates wrote on his official blog.

He added: I commended the Prime Minister for India’s efforts to eradicate deadly and debilitating diseases such as tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis and lymphatic filariasis. He told me about a fascinating movement taking shape in India: communities are adopting TB patients to ensure they get the nutrition and care they need. India has used a similar approach with HIV, and it has been shown to produce lasting results.

Gates also praised India’s digital public infrastructure and said India was also able to transfer emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic. pandemic. This was only possible because India made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking services. It reminds us that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment.

The country’s Gati Shakti program is a great example of how digital technology can help governments work better. It digitally connects 16 government departments, including railways and roads, so they can integrate their infrastructure project plans and speed up the work of Indian scientists and engineers, he added.

Bill Gates gives Tadka to Khicdhi with Smriti Irani

Gates has now tried giving tadka to popular Indian food Khichdi with Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. The MP shared the video on her official Instagram account with the caption Acknowledging India’s super food and its POSHAN component when Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi.

It appeared in the video that Smriti Irani and Bill Gates were in the kitchen where Irani was helping Gates give Khichdi tadka. He heated the ghee (Indian butter) in a pan, then put in some cumin seeds and lightly fried them until they started to crackle. Finally, he poured the tadka (dipping sauce) into the kichdi in the pan and stirred it. He even tasted the Indian superfood Khichdi.