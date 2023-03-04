Boris Johnson may have misled Parliament over party door, MPs say

MPs investigating Boris Johnson’s conduct in the partygate scandal said on Friday he may have misled Parliament after concluding evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus rules would have been obvious to the Prime Minister at the time.

The House of Commons cross-party privileges committee is investigating whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament in statements about the scandal, centered on the Downing Street and Whitehall parties during the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

In a reportMPs on the committee said the House of Commons may have been misled four times by Johnson, including in December 2021, when he told parliamentarians he had relied on repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken.

The evidence strongly suggests breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious to Mr Johnson when he was at the rallies, MPs said.

There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had trouble asserting that some gatherings were within the rules.

MPs found guilty of misleading the Commons may face a vote on whether they should be held in contempt of Parliament, but it is unclear what penalties could follow.

Last year, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said if Johnson was suspended as an MP it could allow people in his constituency to start a petition on whether to call a parliamentary election partial.

Johnson became the first UK prime minister to commit a criminal offense while in office after police last year fined him for an illegal birthday party held in Downing Street in 2020 during a lockdown of Covid.

Rishi Sunak also received a fixed fine notice from the Metropolitan Police for attending the same party.

MPs on the Privileges Committee said there was a culture of drinking in Whitehall, even as Covid restrictions were enforced across the country.

Johnson is said by witnesses to have seen [Downing Street] meetings of the press office when he went to apartment number 10, and to have occasionally taken part in these meetings when his presence was not planned, they added.

The committee, which began its inquiry into Johnson in June last year, will produce its final findings after MPs question him later this month.

MPs said their inquiry had been delayed by a lack of cooperation from the government, revealing they first asked for documents in July but only received a partial response a month later.

After further exchanges between the committee and ministers and senior officials, which lasted several months, the unredacted disclosure of all relevant documents was finally provided on November 18. At that time, Sunak was prime minister.

In a statement, Johnson accused the committee of relying on evidence from Sue Gray, a senior civil servant who investigated the partygate affair and who resigned this week to become chief of staff to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer. .

The former prime minister said it was surreal to find the committee proposing to rely on evidence collected and orchestrated by Sue Gray.

He added that there was no evidence in [committee] point out that I have knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament.

Grays’ report on the Partygate affair, published in May last year after being commissioned by Johnson, described a culture of law-breaking in Downing Street during the pandemic.

Johnson said at the time he accepted full responsibility for the parties, but insisted he would not resign.

A spokesman for the committee said its report was not based on Sue Gray’s report.

Opposition parties criticized Johnson. As families across the country dutifully followed the rules, unable to visit loved ones, missing weddings and funerals, Boris Johnson repeatedly held drinks and social events at the heart of government events attended by the current prime minister, said Labor deputy leader Angela. Rayner.

Meanwhile, key Johnson allies attacked Gray and his Partygate report, accusing him of undermining the impartiality of the civil service by quitting to work for Starmer.

Asked if Sunak wanted to prevent Gray from working for Starmer, the prime minister’s spokeswoman said on Friday his resignation had been accepted with immediate effect.

He added that the Cabinet Office was looking into the circumstances under which Gray had resigned.