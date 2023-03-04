Trump’s responsibility on January 6 is too limited in the DOJ file





The Department of Justice filed a brief on Thursday with a reassuring result for those who aspire to Donald Trump’s responsibility. The department concluded that the former president could be sued for damages to the extent that his public speech constituted incitement to imminent private violence in this case, the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This is the same test that the courts have developed to distinguish expression protected by the First Amendment from actionable or criminal provocation. If accepted by the appeals court, which has sought input from the departments, it would mean plaintiffs, including Capitol police officers and members of Congress, including California Representatives Eric Swalwell and Barbara Lee, can seek damages from Trump in a civil lawsuit.

This is encouraging news. Under the headline, however, the department offered a cautious and tentative analysis that could complicate other cases against Trump.

The department’s conclusion is preceded by a series of warnings against holding a president accountable for his conduct in the performance of his duties. The ministry repeatedly points out the unique complexities of the role of presidents in our constitutional system. He advises the court that his liability can only be approached with the utmost sensitivity to the complex and relentless nature of the president’s office and role. He insists on the need to protect the president from excessive caution in the exercise of his official duties.

For these reasons, the ministry wrote, the proper analysis does not turn on the issue of the president’s motives; the court should simply consider the objective effect of his conduct. Likewise, the court should not try to separate the president as an activist from the president as the incumbent, a key distinction according to the plaintiffs.

All of this qualification matters because the factual distinctions the department rejects could play a crucial role in the many civil and criminal cases swirling around the former president.

The DOJ brief contains a footnote dismissing any views regarding the president’s criminal liability. Still, analysis of the issue of civil liability could have implications for efforts to hold the ex-president criminally accountable unless the department explicitly articulates different views on criminal liability.

The DOJ is a highly compartmentalized place, and the record shows unmistakable signs of a delicate compromise between the gang who champion a broad view of presidential powers and prosecutors, like special counsel Jack Smith, who want to be able to hold Trump accountable for criminal behavior. The unanswered question is whether the department will recommend a different analysis for alleged criminal conduct.

Suppose a court adopts the DOJ line that it should disregard a president’s motives in assessing immunity. How might that play out in prosecutions that rely on evidence of the president’s mental state? For example, a genuine prosecution of Trump for heavily weaponizing Georgia’s secretary of state would necessarily rely on evidence that he had an improper motive, namely to throw out legitimate votes, not a legitimate presidential interest in enforcing compliance. the right to vote.

And what of the DOJ’s view that courts should be very careful about distinguishing between conduct undertaken as part of a president’s official duties and conduct as a candidate for re-election? Team Trump’s fake voter schemes and pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence were clearly motivated by his unscrupulous campaign to win an election he had lost. None of this seems to merit protection as part of his presidential duties, but the Justice Department suggests that at least in a civilian context, it’s too difficult to draw that line.

Trump’s motives in all of the January 6 schemes, and his status as a candidate who scratches and clings to inappropriately stay in power, are at the heart of what places his conduct well outside of his official duties and makes cases worthy of prosecution.

Perhaps the DOJ can argue that the criminal conduct allegations are different because the crimes more clearly fall outside the president’s responsibilities. But Trump is certainly preparing to counter any impeachment with an argument that he is immune from prosecution. This brief of the week avoids taking a position on the criminal question, but the day will come when this question will be unavoidable.

Hopefully, once forced out of the fence, the department will take the only position that matches Atty. General Merrick Garlands insists no one is above the law: Trump’s conduct represents the very antithesis of his official responsibilities and does not merit immunity under any plausible standard.

Harry Litman is the host of the Talking Feds podcast. @harrylitman

