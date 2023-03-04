At CPAC, Donald Trump Jr. plays the incompetent Willy Wonka





Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of pure exasperation. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images/]

It’s been a rough year for the Conservative Political Action Conference with its leader accused of sexual assault and many likely presidential candidates avoiding the event. During Donald Trump Jr.’s speech on Friday, he tried to bring some magic back to CPAC with a stunt pulled straight from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

There’s a little surprise for all of you, Don Jr. told the audience. Check under your seats. If there’s a golden chocolate bar underneath, it’s a VIP. Oh, I’m not kidding! It’s a VIP ticket to my dad’s reception tomorrow at CPAC.

Sure enough, there were actual golden treats hidden under some of the seats.

The CPAC auditorium is empty enough for Don. Jr gave a freebie, it seems people were rushing to check under unoccupied seats to find prices pic.twitter.com/QuyH7Rtcld

— nikki mccann ramrez (@NikkiMcR) March 3, 2023

But the stunt ultimately didn’t bring CPAC any joy, as Don Jr. is a poor excuse for Willy Wonka.

That sounds like a role that Donald Trump Sr. could be great at. Type your name on a bunch of products. (Check.) Engage in mysterious and possibly unethical business practices. (Done.) Make gold a key part of your brand. (Yes.) Create a competition that gives the public a chance to taste your lavish lifestyle, identify each contestant’s greatest weakness, then use it to destroy them in humiliating fashion. (Absolutely. That was the premise of The Apprentice.)

But in this CPAC speech, as in life, Don Jr. displays many of his father’s more awful qualities and none of his charm and that’s a big deal if you’re playing Willy Wonka. As the Film School Rejects blog observes, Gene Wilders’ performance in the iconic 1971 film is eccentric and sinister, hiding the characters’ true intentions behind a facade of charming cruelty. At CPAC, Don Jr. was downright sinister.

He joked that members of the public searching for tickets under empty seats were harvesting ballots, joking, What are you Democrats? Then he suggested that Republicans should retaliate by engaging in shady electoral practices themselves. He then accused Democrats of advocating ten-month abortions.

Don Jr is here to talk about “10 month abortions” pic.twitter.com/tTvqCZ44hN

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2023

And worst of all, he attacked John Fetterman, who has auditory processing problems after a stroke and is now hospitalized with depression, because he derisively insisted he was not capable. Don Jr. called the senator a vegetable who might be fit to be a bag salesman at a grocery store, then asked, is it unreasonable for me to expect, as a citizen of the United States of America, to Does a US Senator Have Basic Cognitive Function?

Don Trump Jr discusses clinically depressed Democrat John Fetterman:

Is it unreasonable for me to expect, as a citizen of the United States of America, that a United States Senator has basic cognitive functions? pic.twitter.com/PfXy49AVQx

— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 3, 2023

The grand prize of the Willy Wonkas contest inherited his chocolate factory. Don Jr.’s golden chocolate bars came with VIP tickets to his dad’s reception at CPAC on Saturday. If Don Jr. wanted to make things interesting, he should have given every ticket holder a chance to fight him for his part of the Trump Organization.

Ultimately, this incident just proved that Don Jr. isn’t a worthy successor to his father or Willy Wonka. But there’s one member of the Trump family who’s eccentric, a bit sinister, and knows how to make a gold-based marketing gimmick work: Don Jr.’s fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle is now at CPAC selling gold and silver. She says to stop doing business with woke companies that hate you and go to KimsMetals to invest for your retirement. pic.twitter.com/NPG6naVy3Z

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2023

I can hear it now: who can take your savings, dip them in a dream, part the sorrows and scoop up all the cream? Kimberly can! Because she mixes it with madness and makes the rip off good.

