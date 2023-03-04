Turkey’s opposition struggles to find a champion to challenge Erdogan





Following a one-day meeting on Thursday, six Turkish opposition parties, also known as the National Alliance, vowed to announce a joint candidate on Monday to take on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the election presidential elections scheduled for June. However, in a sign of continuing divisions, it was revealed that Meral Aksener, leader of the Good Party, the second largest in the alliance, had opposed the candidacy of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, CHP. We have reached a common understanding of our presidential candidate and the transition process [after the elections]. We will meet again to share the final statement with the public on March 6, after the presidents brief their parties’ authorized councils, the National Alliance’s joint statement said. However, following the meeting, a war of words erupted between members of the Good Party and other opposition parties over a common candidate and the future of the National Alliance. The nation is bigger than the five, Umit Dikbayir, vice-president of the Good Party, wrote on Twitter, criticizing the other five parties in the alliance. It is reported that the other five parties had agreed on Kilicdaroglu’s presidential candidacy but Aksener opposed it. Following the squabble, Aksener announced that she would convene her party council and all the presidents of the provincial branches to discuss the joint presidential candidate as well as the role of good parties in the National Alliance. Aksener was due to make an announcement on Friday. Kilicdaroglu, for his part, surprisingly decided to meet with left-wing parties to garner support in left-wing and socialist circles. On Friday, he was due to visit the headquarters of the Workers’ Party of Turkey, TIP, and the Left Party. The National Alliance consists of the main opposition social-democratic party CHP, the right-wing Good Party, the conservative Felicity party, SP, the centre-right democratic party, DP, the liberal party DEVA and the Islamist party Future . The six have agreed to transform the presidential system introduced by President Erdogan into a parliamentary democracy if they win. However, for more than a year, the six parties failed to agree on a champion to challenge Erdogan after several names were discussed, including CHP leader Kilicdaroglu, Good Party leader Aksener, Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas. President Erdogan has hinted that general and presidential elections will be held on May 14, but the exact date of the elections has yet to be announced. By law, elections must take place before the end of June.

