GOP witnesses, paid by Trump Ally, embraced January 6 conspiracy theories





The Democratic report includes excerpts from depositions and evidence from conspiratorial social media posts.

It also details the links between Mr. Trump’s inner circle and the witnesses. For example, Mr. Patel found Mr. Friend his next job, as a member of the National Intelligence and Security Services at the Center for Renewing America, run by Russ Vought. The center is affiliated with the Conservative Partnership Institute, led by Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff and former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina.

Based on this evidence, committee Democrats conclude that it is highly likely that Kash Patel is encouraging the witnesses to pursue their baseless claims, and is in fact using them to help propel his vendetta against the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Biden administration on behalf of himself and President Trump, the report says.

In a statement, Rachel Semmel, spokesperson for the Center for Renewing America, said Friend had courageously exposed the FBI’s overreach and was dedicated to ending abuses by federal law enforcement.

Republicans say they received useful information from the men for their investigation. For example, Mr. Hill told the subcommittee that the FBI routinely conducted nationwide calls involving all 56 field offices after Jan. 6. Mr Hill described the calls as bordering on hysteria, according to excerpts from transcripts reviewed by The Times.

Mr Friend has been celebrated in conservative circles, with right-wing pundits seizing on his accusations as evidence of wrongdoing at the FBI. But those claims didn’t seem to hold up during his testimony.

Mr Friend said he refused to take part in a January 6 SWAT raid of a suspect facing misdemeanor charges, what he called at the time excessive use of force, which he was accused of a conscientious objector. The suspect, Tyler Bensch, has been accused of being a member of a right-wing militia linked to the Three Percenter movement. Documents in Mr. Benschs’ case indicate that on January 6, 2021, he posted a video of himself outside the Capitol wearing a body armor and gas mask and carrying an AR-type rifle. -15.

