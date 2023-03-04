Report: Donald Trump Thinks He’s Just A Few Mean Nicknames Away From Convincing Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him





As you’ve probably noticed by now, Donald Trump is deeply concerned about the prospect of having to run against Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, hence the online meltdowns, the mean nicknames, the suggestion that the Governor groomed high school girls while working as a teacher, and the claim that his potential adversary pushes the elderly off the cliffs. (Compare that with him basically welcoming Nikki Haleys’ candidacy with open arms.)

Although DeSantis hasn’t announced that he will make a bid for the White House in 2024, all signs suggest he will. And yet, according to a new report, Trump thinks a few more finely crafted attacks could convince the governor not to participate in this round.

Axioss Mike Allen reports that Trump is convinced his attacks on Ron DeSantis are undermining the support and confidence of Florida governors, according to people familiar with the matter. Certain the offense is working, the ex-president plans to step up the attacks and name-calling in the coming weeks, which he says could scare DeSantis from running or hurt his chances of winning the GOP nomination. if the governor enters the race. So far, Trump’s favorite nickname for hitting DeSantis has been Ron DeSanctimonious, though he’s also mixed Meatball Ron and Shutdown Ron. It’s legitimately shocking that he has yet to deploy a Ron the Conor Con DeSantis or Liddle Ron, given, in the latter’s case, his obsession with the perceived heights of his enemies (and DeSantiss’ choice of shoes. )

Nickname-based attacks aside, Axios notes that Trump also plans to go after DeSantis:

Governors’ previous support for cutting Medicare and Social Security. (Earlier this week, Trump called him a wheelchair-over-the-cliff type of guy.); His disloyalty to Trump after helping DeSantis get elected governor in 2018. (Last month, Trump claimed DeSantis shed real tears begging the then-president for his approval); Being unsympathetic; Being a lackey of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has long dreamed of eviscerating Medicare, Social Security and other rights; His response to COVID, which has gone from closing beaches and businesses to banning mask and vaccine mandates while refusing to shut down anything. (Trump thinks DeSantis should be nailed for that initial flash of sanity.); Being wishy-washy about the war in Ukraine. (For his part, Trump claimed that none of this would ever have happened on his watch because he’s such good friends with Vladimir Putin. The former president also said he knew of a way to end the war immediately, but for some reason cannot disclose at this time).

Speaking to Fox News this week, DeSantis said he viewed Trump’s attacks as background noise, adding: He used to talk about how great a governor I was. And then I get a big win and all of a sudden, you know, he had different opinions. And so you could take that for what it’s worth. Last month, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll put Trump eight points ahead of the governor.

Clearly, it remains to be seen whether Trump will be successful in dissuading DeSantis from announcing a candidacy. The one thing that remains as clear as ever is that neither man should be allowed to run the country.

