More bullish than ever on India’s progress: Bill Gates after meeting PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and billionaire Bill Gates met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was more optimistic than ever about India’s progress on health, development and climate.

In response to a tweet from Gates where he shared his note on his recent visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted to meet Bill Gates and have in-depth discussions on key issues.

Nice to meet @BillGates and have in-depth discussions on key issues. His humility and passion for creating a better and more sustainable planet are clearly visible.”

In his dispatch, Gates said I was in India this week, to learn about the innovative work being done here in health, climate change and other critical areas. At a time when the world is facing so many challenges, it is inspiring to visit a vibrant and creative place like India.”

Calling his meeting with the prime minister the highlight of his visit, Gates said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I have stayed in touch, particularly on COVID-19 vaccine development and investment in Indian health systems. .

India has an incredible ability to manufacture many safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of which are supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world,” wrote Bill Gates.

He dwelt on India’s handling of the pandemic and said that apart from producing vital new tools, India is also excelling in providing their public health system has delivered more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines. They created an open-source platform called Co-WIN, which has allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and issued digital certifications for those who have been vaccinated. This platform is now expanded to support India’s Universal Immunization Program. Prime Minister Modi thinks Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree.”

Bill Gates hailed India’s progress in digital payments and said India was also able to transfer emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic. This was only possible because India made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking services. It reminds us that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment.”

Gates’ dispatch also talks about India’s achievements such as Prime Minister Gatishakti’s master plan, G20 presidency, education, innovation, disease control and millet promotion.

He concluded, “My conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made me more optimistic than ever about the progress India is making on health, development and climate. »