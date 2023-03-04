Trump collaborates on a song with the defendants of January 6





Former President Trump is featured on a new song – but he’s not teaming up with a famous singer or musical group for the tune – he’s collaborating with defendants accused of taking part in the deadly riot on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol.

In “Justice for All,” which was released on multiple streaming services on Friday, Trump is heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The 45th President portion on the track follows a chorus of inmates held on Jan. 6-related charges — credited to the song as the “J6 Prison Choir” — who sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The end of the song features the choir repeatedly chanting “USA!”

Trump’s part of the musical project was recorded a few weeks ago at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida vacation home, according to Forbes, which was first to report news of the song. The defendants on January 6 were reportedly recorded their part via a prison phone.

Money raised from the song – which is on sale for $1.29 on iTunes and available on Spotify and YouTube – will be directed to their families, Forbes reported.

A Trump spokeswoman did not immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment.

Trump voiced support for prisoners held over their alleged involvement in the Capitol insurgency, when supporters of the former president stormed the building in an attempt to block certification of the current president’s victory Biden in 2020. More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured and several people died as a result of the attack.

Last year, Trump, who was impeached and is under federal investigation for his role on January 6, said during a call for a rally outside a Washington, D.C. prison that prisoners were treated “very unfairly”.

The ex-commander in chief said last year that he was “financially supporting” some of the defendants and would “very strongly and very favorably” consider pardoning them if he won a second term in the White House in 2024.

