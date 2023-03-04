Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley take veiled shots at Donald Trump with ‘famous executive’ remarks at CPAC





Two prominent Republicans have taken veiled shots at former US President Donald Trump, punching out “famous leaders” out of touch with reality ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

Key Points: Former President Trump named party course correction at annual Conservative Political Action Conference Mike Pompeo warned Republicans to ‘follow famous leaders with their own brand of identity politics,’ Nikki Haley asked participants “to trust a new generation” before the presidential contest of 2024

The comments were made at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, but their refusal to call him by his name underscored the risks faced by potential and reported challengers worried about alienating the loyal base of Mr Trump.

In their remarks, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who both served in the Trump administration, offered insight into how the declared and potential opponents of the he former president in 2024 was trying to delicately navigate his dominant role in the party while looking for ways to differentiate himself in what could be an unpleasant and crowded primary contest.

“We cannot become the left, following famous leaders with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” Pompeo told CPAC.

Mike Pompeo says Republicans shouldn’t follow “fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality.” (AP Photo: Alex Brandon)

Ms Haley, who launched her campaign last month, touched on similar themes, noting that the party had lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections.

“Our cause is just but we have failed to win the trust of a majority of Americans,” Ms Haley said.

“It ends now. If you’re tired of losing, trust a new generation. And if you want to win not just as a party, but as a country, then support me.”

US 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley wants the GOP to “trust a new generation”. (AP Photo: Alex Brandon)

As she received polite applause throughout her speech, several attendees chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as she crossed the room.

It was a sign of the dissonance at the event as potential and declared challengers tried to make inroads at a rally that has become closely aligned with the former president.

Donald Trump Jr speaks at CPAC ahead of his father’s appearance. (AP Photo: Alex Brandon)

As other declared and likely candidates were offered speaking slots, Mr. Trump was given a headlining spot as the Saturday night headliner, and his son Donald Trump Jr. was mobbed throughout the conference by enthusiastic fans.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume.Watch duration: 6 minutes 53 seconds6 min Who is Donald Trump’s challenger Nikki Haley? Pompeo has yet to call 2024

In an interview ahead of his speech, Mr. Pompeo told The Associated Press that he was still considering a decision on whether to challenge his former boss for the nomination.

“We continue to work our way through, to figure it out,” he said, adding that he and his family were “now months away from a decision.”

In the meantime, “we are doing whatever one would do to be ready to make the case for the American people,” Pompeo said.

Mr Pompeo also said without hesitation that he would support the eventual Republican nominee, joking: “It seems unlikely that President Biden would be someone I could support.”

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said the 2024 election “calls for different leadership”. (Reuters: Leah Millis)

This contrasts with former Vice President MikePence, who declined to say on Thursday whether he would support his former boss if Mr Trump ends up being chosen by the party in 2024.

“I think we will have better choices,” Mr. Pence told The Associated Press in an interview in South Carolina.

“I’m sure no one could have beaten Hillary Clinton in 2016 except Donald Trump, but I think we live in a different time and that calls for different leadership.”

The Republican National Committee plans to block candidates from its primary debates if they do not sign a pledge to support the ultimate GOP presidential nominee, creating a potential clash with candidates including Mr. Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Republican Party and launch an independent candidacy if he does not win the GOP nomination.

US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy says he will back the eventual GOP nominee “if everyone makes that commitment.” (AP Photo: Alex Brandon) ‘Trump successor’

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and author of the book Woke, Inc. who is also a presidential candidate, addressed the convention on Friday and told the AP later in an interview that he sees himself as the successor. of Mr. Trump.

“I’m building on the foundation he laid,” Ramaswamy said, adding that he would focus more on ending affirmative action and mitigating climate change than the former president.

He also said he would support the eventual GOP nominee “if everyone makes that commitment.”

After endorsing RonDeSantis for governor in 2018, former President Donald Trump recently snubbed his protege. (Reuters: Tom Brenner)

As Trump loyalists gathered in Maryland, the influential anti-tax group Club For Growth, which clashed with Mr. Trump, held a competing event in Florida where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other GOP presidential candidates were invited, but Mr. Trump was not a neat illustration of some on the party’s conservative flank seeking new direction.

David McIntosh, president of Club For Growth, said in an interview on Friday that Mr. DeSantis, who kicked off the group’s donor summit with a speech on Thursday evening, did not say whether he would run for president and instead focused his remarks on political issues. .

“He talked a lot about his victory in the last election but didn’t indicate anything one way or another about a presidential race,” Mr McIntosh said.

He said Mr. DeSantis was enthusiastically greeted by a crowd of about 150 people and spoke about his record in Florida and his vision for governance in the state.

Mr McIntosh said Mr Pence, also present at the event, had not indicated when he might make a decision on whether to run for president.

Ms. Haley and Mr. Ramaswamy were also due to speak in Florida.

