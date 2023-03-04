Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bill Gates





New Delhi: Bill Gates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India’s “innovative work” in the health sector, climate change, India’s G20 presidency and other critical issues when they met on Friday, said the co-founder of Microsoft in his official blog. Sharing the “highlight” on GatesNotes – Mr Gates’ official blog, the billionaire philanthropist praised India for its “incredible ability to manufacture many safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Foundation Gates” and said these vaccines saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world. In addition to producing life-saving new tools, India is also excelling in delivering them – its public health system has delivered over 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines through an open-source platform in Co-WIN, which has enabled people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and digitally deliver certifications for those who have been vaccinated, Gates said in the minutes. “Prime Minister Modi thinks Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree,” added Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Microsoft co-founder also praised India for embracing digital payments during the pandemic. At least 300 million people, including 200 million women, have received emergency digital payments, he said. “This was only possible because India made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It’s a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment,” he said. Gates also hailed the Gati Shakti program as a “great example of how digital technology can help governments work better”. “It digitally connects 16 ministries, including railways and roads, so that they can integrate their infrastructure project plans and speed up the work of Indian scientists and engineers,” he noted. Gates said India’s G20 Presidency is a great opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in the country can benefit the world and help other countries adopt them. Supporting those efforts — especially spreading its digital ID and payment systems to other places — is a high priority for the foundation, he said. Concluding the blog, Gates said he felt “more optimistic than ever about India’s progress on health, development and climate.” The country shows what is possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue its progress and share its innovations with the world,” he said. Next story: Hyderabad, March 4 (Maxim News) The Telangana Congress Party, which was voted the main opposition party in the 2018 elections in Telangana State, has been reduced to an unrecognized opposition party by encouraging MPs of Congress to show loyalty to the ruling TRS. now BRS by Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao in defiance of people’s mandate.

Secunderabad, March 04, 2023: The Indian Association of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (IACDE) observes Counter-Endo Day on March 5, to educate the public about Endodontics, Conservative Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry and Oral Health -dental. Under the capable leadership of Dr. Mamta Kaushik, Professor and Leader, the team organized an “Endo-Marathon” event today at the Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad, to commemorate the National Anti-Endo Day .

Hyderabad, March 2023 (Maxim News): The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS): Director, has informed that the deadline for payment of examination fees for SSC and Intermediate Public examinations has been extended to 10 March, as part of the Tatkal program. . You can now get the latest Indtoday stories at Telegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow the Indtodays Facebook and Twitter page and instagram. For all the latest updates from Hyderabad News

