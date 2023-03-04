Between Ukraine, Russia and the West: Can Turkey maintain its balancing act?

Turkey is walking a tightrope between Ukraine and Russia, trying not to harm its relations with the two countries.

So how did we get here, and is this a viable long-term strategy for Ankara?

Less than two weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 10, Turkey entered the scene to mediate between the countries, but the meetings held at the level of foreign ministers in Antalya left participants empty-handed.

A few other attempts took place in the days that followed, including talks in Istanbul, hailed at the time as “significant” by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Peace talks that bore little fruit were halted on May 17 when Kyiv pulled out of the negotiation process.

A glimmer of hope was kindled last July when Russia accepted a UN-brokered initiative with Turkey on the export of grain from the Black Sea. The deal is due to expire on March 18, but unless there is a formal objection from either party, the grain export deal will continue.

Dr Ali Bilgicassociate professor at Loughborough University, says Turkey is in a unique position in the Ukraine war given its longstanding good relations with both sides.

Russia is an important economic partner of Turkey, which also maintains trade relations with Ukraine. Turkey was also an important soft power in Ukraine before the war, he told Euronews.

Development of trade relations with Russia

Attempting to reconcile the two sides during the war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded existing cooperation in the energy sector with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the leaders also talked about making Turkey a “gas hub” to export gas to Europe; while Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he may consider Turkey as a transit country for a possible future gas pipeline.

As the ties grew closer, the concern of the opposition in Turkey grew. Questions have repeatedly been asked in the Turkish press: would this friendship pave the way for Russian manipulation of the Turkish elections in favor of Erdogan?

“Turkey’s trade relations with Moscow were already at their peak, in the context of a series of sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the EU,” says Professor Bilgic.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK)Turkey doubled its trade volume when imports from Russia reached $58.85 billion ($55.44 billion) in 2022, from $28.96 ($27.28 billion) the previous year.

Dr Bilgic said Ankara and Moscow have also often cooperated in Syria since 2015.

“Needless to say, Turkey has deep political, economic and military relations with the West. It is quite difficult to find a state like Turkey, and Ankara has used this unique position quite effectively.

As Erdogan and his dear friend Putin shook hands over financial deals, Ankara continued to support kyiv in the political arena and was one of the first to provide much-needed humanitarian aid.

Turkish defense company Baykar Tech has sold and donated drones to Ukraine and plans to complete construction of its manufacturing plant in the country within two years.

Turkey has also sought to avoid an escalation by closing the strait that leads to the Black Sea, with the authorization granted by the Montreux Convention.

“Warships would be banned from entering the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, whether or not they come from countries bordering the Black Sea,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced in March 2022.

According to Dr. Bilgic, the three countries are dependent on each other:

Russia needs Turkey because, through Turkey, Moscow breaks its international isolation while maintaining economic relations with Turkey,” says Dr Bilgic.

“Ukraine needs Turkey militarily. But Turkey also needs Russia and Ukraine. In the case of Russia, Turkish exports have filled the void created by international sanctions in a some extent and it works for Ankara as the country’s economy has been in significant decline over the past few years.

In the case of Ukraine, Turkey sees Ukraine’s advantage as an obstacle to Russian military build-up in the Black Sea region, he adds.

But what about the West?

Turkey has preserved its position by not joining the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU and the United States, going a step further by also blocking possible NATO enlargement with offers from Sweden and from Finland.

Despite this, the West has not completely turned its back on Turkey because, according to Dr. Bilgic, it also needs Turkey.

Since the start of the war, China has tried to adopt a mediating role in the conflict and Beijing’s efforts have recently intensified. For Washington in particular, this role is not acceptable given the rise in tensions with China. Turkey as a NATO state is a preferred option, he argues.

On the other hand, Erdogan’s drive to push relations to the limit has not been completely without consequences.

According to Dr Bilgic, the main loss has been economic, but there is also reputational damage to the West by continuing to block Swedish and Finnish NATO applications.

At this point, says Bilgic, Western capitals are not questioning Turkey’s political, strategic, military or economic value to the West, but some voices are beginning to question Turkey’s position within the NATO.

What’s left for Turkey?

According to Dr. Bilgic, Turkey has won two main points with its ongoing diplomatic balance between Russia, Ukraine and the West.

First, he says Turkey has “put its name on the map as a defense exporter” after investing heavily in the defense industry for a decade – and the war in Ukraine has shown the rest of the world that Turkish weapons can be very effective.

“Secondly,” says Bilgic, “Ankara has managed to show the countries of the Global South that Turkey does not necessarily follow the West and can have an independent foreign policy.

So how long can Turkey walk this tightrope without falling? This remains the biggest question.

The main risk for Turkey is that if the fight escalates and Russia starts making gains, patience for Turkey’s balancing act in Western capitals could run out, Dr Bilgic argues.

Ankara may feel pressure to join international sanctions. This can significantly disrupt Ankara’s position in the war.