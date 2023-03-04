The enduring strength of Donald Trump





Donald Trump has had a terrible few months – and is still easily leading national polls for the Republican nomination.

Almost everything he’s done lately – really, everything since leaving office – should contribute to his disrepute, and yet he remains in a relatively strong position.

That he could play a big part in the failure of the 2022 midterm elections, follow that with a soft campaign ad, get into bizarre and pointless controversies (pass the ketchup, Kanye), attack a A promising Republican governor in crude terms, and not only living to tell the story, but staying ahead of the pack may be the most stunning testament to the power of his political brand to date.

Of course, it’s still very early in a late-developing race, and there’s no doubt that Trump has taken on some water. That said, unless Trump’s support in the polls is a complete mirage, he continues to have a formidable grip on the GOP. It’s one thing to imagine supplanting Trump as he slides, battling with his own obsessions and animosities; it’s quite another to find a way to reverse it.

Since entering the race in 2015, Trump has enjoyed a natural sense of command. What he lacked in political depth or dignity he made up for in considerable personal strength and authority. During the 2016 primary debates, he was the tall, orange-hued man who stood in the middle of the stage, silencing the other candidates when necessary.

In today’s developing field, he is the only one with a record of wins (and losses) at the national level. He is the creator of the movement that everyone wants to take over or, at the very least, welcome. He is the dominant force – the one whose position in the race affects everything and, above all, the one everyone fears.

This last quality is a key element of the Trump phenomenon. Other national figures could charm their competitors (Barack Obama in 2008) or overwhelm them with resources (George W. Bush in 2000, Hillary Clinton in 2016). Trump’s MO is to bludgeon them with very personal and belittling attacks.

Nikki Haley had a pretty good launch a few weeks ago, but some of her weaker moments were when she was clearly afraid to say anything about Trump, including mentioning a policy difference. or two.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was more outspoken, though he framed criticism in oblique terms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, the target of a flurry of initial blows from Trump, either ignored them or parried them with very subtle counterblows.

If the current situation continues, there is no way around Trump – only through – and it will require filing a lawsuit against him.

To be “The Man” (or “The Lady”), as the immortal Ric Flair said, you have to beat “The Man”. Trump may indeed be beatable, but the latest poll shows him squarely in the way of anyone who wants to take control of the party he has dominated for years.

Rich Lowry is editor of National Review

