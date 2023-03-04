Privileges Committee finds Covid breaches ‘obvious’ to Boris Johnson





The cross-party privileges committee said the House of Commons may have been repeatedly misled as it staged a live showdown with the former prime minister later this month. Johnson released a statement saying the inquest’s interim report showed it was justified amid concerns about the transfer of investigator Sue Grays to Sir Keir Starmers’ office. READ MORE: Johnson’s allies furious as parties Sue Gray plans to join Starmer’s office But the committee said: The evidence strongly suggests that the breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious to Mr Johnson when he was at the rallies. There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had trouble asserting that some gatherings were within the rules. The privileges committee said it will look into why Johnson told MPs no guidelines were breached when he knew what the guidelines were and was present at gatherings where the guidelines were breached. He will examine the then Prime Minister’s claims in December 2021 that all guidelines were followed completely in No 10 and the guidelines were followed and the rules were followed at all times. The committee will also examine why he did not tell the House about the rallies he attended. Additionally, the Privileges Committee said its investigation was initially delayed by the government’s reluctance to provide unredacted evidence. He said that after requesting relevant documents on July 14 last year, the committee received documents on August 24 that have been redacted so heavily that they lack any probative value. Some documents had been redacted even though they were already in the public domain, according to the report. Unredacted disclosure of all relevant documents was finally provided by Rishi Sunaks’ government on November 18. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Privileges Committee said: The committee’s report is not based on Sue Gray’s report. The committee report is based on evidence in the form of: material provided by the government to the committee in November, including communications such as WhatsApps, emails and photographs from the official Downing Street photographer. testimonies of witnesses who were present either at the time of the rallies or at the time of the preparation of statements by Boris Johnson in parliament. Sue Gray was not present at either and is not one of these witnesses. More soon

