Trump writes 5-part plan of attack to scare Ron DeSantis from 2024





Donald Trump plans to step up his attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the coming weeks. Axios got Trump’s 5-point plan that includes shaming DeSantis for his sympathy and disloyalty. DeSantis has not officially announced whether he will run for president in 2024. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump intends to further intensify his attacks on Ron DeSantis in the coming weeks in hopes that a steady stream of criticism could dissuade the Florida governor from running for president in 2024 and dissuade Republican voters from offering their support, according to a new Axios report.

Trump believes the petty nicknames and personal insults he regularly hurls at DeSantis, 44, are already impacting the still-early race, the outlet reported this week, slowly eroding support for the young GOP governor who doesn’t has not yet announced whether he plans to run but is believed to be a strong contender to be the Republican nominee.

In recent months, Trump has brandished a mocking nickname at DeSantis, the oft-used “Ron DeSanctimonious.” The former president, however, dismissed a New York Times report last month that alleged he had taken to referring to DeSantis as a “meatball Ron” in casual conversations.

Trump, who announced his 2024 candidacy in November last year, is said to have created a five-point plan, secured by Axios, to streamline the coming assault on his possible rival. The plan provides insight into Trump’s growing insecurity that DeSantis is likely the only opponent who could present a serious challenge to his candidacy.

Among the policy points Trump plans to hammer home in the coming weeks, according to Axios, is DeSantis’ previous support for changes to Social Security and Medicare, including his vote in Congress to raise the age. eligibility for it.

Trump also reportedly plans to castigate DeSantis for his sympathy and disloyalty to Trump after the former president backed his 2018 gubernatorial bid. Trump also wants to highlight DeSantis’ loyalty to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a former politician from the GOP past, according to Axios.

Rounding out the five-point list will be an escalation of attacks on DeSantis’ early response to COVID-19 in Florida, as well as his ambiguous stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the outlet reported.

“There’s a pre-Trump Ron and there’s a post-Trump Ron,” a Trump ally told Axios of DeSantis. “He was a Reagan Republican. That’s where he comes from. He’s now clumsily trying to reconcile his views with the populist nationalist sentiment of that party.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Despite his carefully laid plans, Trump continues to publicly present himself as unbothered by rising star DeSantis, while launching semi-regular, rage-filled Truth Social rants targeting his likely opponent.

DeSantis, meanwhile, exhibited a nonchalant attitude toward Trump’s critics during an appearance on Fox News this week, telling Jesse Watters that nicknames and slurs are “background noise.”

