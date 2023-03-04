Former Trump ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen prepares for grand jury appearance





In what has become a near-weekly routine, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen met with Manhattan prosecutors on Friday as part of their investigation into former President Donald Trump.

But unlike his many previous meetings, this time Cohen was there to prepare for a possible appearance before a grand jury examining allegations related to alleged “silent” payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the campaign. President Trump in 2016.

“I look forward to speaking and appearing before the grand jury. I still have work to do today, but I think it will be very soon,” Cohen said, adding that he met with the prosecutors 18 times.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, described Cohen as “key” to the case.

“There’s no doubt that the way they do it, very meticulously, with Michael Cohen as the main witness here, has to be very detailed and surround everything Michael says with a lot of documentation,” Davis said.

Michael Cohen, former attorney for Donald Trump, arrives for a meeting with Manhattan prosecutors Friday, March 3, 2022. CBS News

No former president in American history has been charged with a crime.

The Manhattan DA first investigated the alleged payment in 2018 before expanding the probe into Trump’s finances, but has repeatedly focused on the wire transfer of $130,000.

Former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz wrote in his recently published book about the investigation that inside the office, the alleged payment became known as the “zombie” case, because, although he was “very strong”, he returned several times “to the grave”. ” to be revived again.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that the president’s former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was interviewed by the grand jury.

Cohen wrote in his 2020 memoir “Disloyal,” that on October 27, 2016, he attempted to call Trump to confirm that he had made the payment to Daniels in exchange for his silence about an affair she claimed to be having with him. Trump.

But Cohen wrote that Trump did not respond to his appeal, “obviously a very bad sign, in hindsight.” Instead, he wrote that Conway called him back and “said she would pass on the good news.”

A spokesperson for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg declined to comment on Friday. Bragg declined to discuss both Daniels and Cohen during a January interview with CBS News.

“I’m not going to confirm or deny any of the threads that we may review. It’s just important that for any accusation that we may make, I don’t speak about it at this time,” Bragg said.

Two Trump Organization companies and former CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted in July 2021 in a tax evasion case stemming from the DA’s investigation into Trump’s finances.

Trump has not been personally charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

The Trump Organization companies were ordered to pay a combined fine of $1.6 million after a conviction in December on 17 counts related to tax evasion. Weisselberg pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five months in prison.

Cohen did not say on Friday whether he had been formally subpoenaed by the grand jury.

Cohen himself pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance charges in 2018 related to payments to Daniels and was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He was returned to house arrest at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – although he was remanded to custody for 16 days in July 2020 – and finished serving his sentence a few months later in November from his home. .

A lawsuit seeking information about Cohen’s brief return to prison has stalled because the FBI refused to turn over any of approximately 47,000 documents related to his second detention. Cohen said in an interview with CBS News on Thursday that he believed the documents would show he was being targeted by the Justice Department.

“Why on earth would the government provide a single document when that document would demonstrate its complicity and participation in the weaponization of the Department of Justice against an American citizen? said Cohen.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly criticized investigators and prosecutors for using Cohen’s testimony, noting his conviction and time in prison, but efforts to stop them from using Cohen’s evidence have so far failed. . In a parallel civil investigation led by the New York Attorney General’s office, three state and federal courts ruled that the investigation had begun properly, after March 2019 congressional testimony given by Cohen raised concerns. questions about potential fraud.

This case led to a lawsuit in which New York is seeking $250 million from the Trump Organization, as well as several sanctions against the company, Trump, and three of his children.

The latest developments in the Manhattan DA investigation come as Trump faces legal scrutiny on multiple fronts. A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, completed its seven-month investigation into Trump’s activities after the 2020 election, handing the district attorney a lengthy report in January, the majority of which remains secret.

In Washington, DC, a special counsel examines Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and possible obstruction of efforts to retrieve them, as well as efforts to interfere with the legal transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or certification of the Electoral College vote held at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the three investigations, calling them a “witch hunt” and saying prosecutors were determined to indict him out of political animus.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

