Lutheran Church rejects takeover attempt by pro-Hitler member – Rolling Stone





On Ash Wednesday, the First Lutheran Church in Knoxville called the cops on a parishioner who was trying to attend services. Corey Mahler – a white nationalist who sought to turn the Lutheran Church into a bastion for young fascists – was expelled from church grounds for causing what his pastor called “evil and division of the body of the Christ”.

The movement against Mahler in Tennessee was sparked a day earlier in St. Louis. The president of the country’s second-largest Lutheran denomination issued a denunciation of agitators “propagating radical, un-Christian ‘alternative right’ views” and advocating the “destruction” of church leadership. Addressing what he called the “most bizarre” development of his tenure, Pastor Matt Harrison said, “It’s wrong.”

Harrison is president of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod; Aside from its Midwestern branding, LCMS is a national denomination for 6,000 congregations and nearly 2 million members. Harrison insisted that the LCMS churches “categorically reject the horrific and racist teachings of the so-called ‘alternative right'” and that the punishment for those who refuse to renounce its ideology “must be excommunication”.

The LCMS is a stronghold for conservative Christians. He plays an activist role against reproductive rights, condemns same-sex marriage and does not allow female pastors. Yet this same reverence for “traditional” values ​​has made the LCMS vulnerable to infestation by reactionaries who believe the Bible justifies their hatred. The struggle of the church is increasingly common in our extremist age: how to prevent a conservative space from becoming fascist?

The LCMS’ fight against the “alternative right” came to light in the wake of the publication in mid-February of a damning research dossier by Machaira Action, a new anti-fascist group, which details Mahler’s role in the rise of the Lutheran Fascism – or what he calls “Lutefash”.

Mahler’s opinions are not secret. He is an unabashed white Christian nationalist who, among other deplorable views, insists that Hitler went to heaven. As detailed in the filing, Mahler has long-standing ties to Jason Kessler of Unite the Right, who sponsored the murderous and racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. Mahler reportedly raised funds for Kessler’s legal defense and was to be speaker – along with former KKK grand magician David Duke – at the short-lived Unite the Right II, which was drowned out by counter-protesters. Editor’s Choice

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mahler insists that he is deeply monarchist – and that the fascism he promotes is only “the ramp out of democracy into traditional government.” Monarchy is the goal. Mahler, 37, balks at being labeled a ‘neo-Nazi’, but admits he wants America to be a white ethno-state – suggesting it’s God’s will.

Raised in California, Mahler attended law school at Chapman University, where Trump’s infamous election lawyer John Eastman taught. Mahler has been an active member of the state bar since 2013.

In recent years, Mahler has moved to Tennessee, where he led far-right agitation within the LCMS – at one point becoming webmaster of the “Book of Concord”, the doctrine manual of the Lutheran Church. Mahler used this influence to build relationships with what he calls “faithful pastors”, while dreaming of “cleaning the house” of the current church leadership and leading an “influx of hard-line young men in LCMS congregations. (He claims to have personally recruited “dozens”.)

Mahler tells Rolling Stone that he is trying to “save” LCMS by “bringing these young men back into the church”. But he also described these recruits as pawns in a larger conspiracy: “The Millennials who replace the irresponsible, spineless, degenerate baby boomers will be sure to settle their scores and fix the mistakes of the past century,” he writes. , adding: “The LCMS will continue to become more and more conservative and more and more traditional – very soon we will be kicking out the liberals. Related

The Machaira Action report argues that modern fascists are drawn to fundamentalist Lutheranism, in part, “because of Martin Luther’s own vehement anti-Semitism.” (Luther spearheaded the Protestant Reformation. But in a lesser-known story, he also called for Jewish schools and synagogues to be burned “in honor of our Lord and Christendom.”) Referring to language of Hitler’s Germany, Mahler writes of Lutheranism as “the ancestral faith of my Volk” and insists that the LCMS has been in decline since it “relinquished its explicitly German character”.

Mahler vomits his repugnant ideology on Twitter and Telegram. A Rolling Stone review finds Mahler claiming that Jews “worship Satan.” He weaves Jesus into his white supremacy: “Hate of white people is almost always thinly veiled hatred of Christ. And he insists that his racism is an essential component of conservatism: “Anyone who is not explicitly pro-white is not in fact a member of the right, but an enemy agent.” Mahler also writes that fascism is a response to the “Marxism” of modern society: “You will be a fascist or you will be a Marxist,” he writes. “There are no other options.”

The Machaira exhibit appears to have sparked LCMS’s thunderous condemnation of alt-right members. But the church has been grappling with Mahler’s corrosive influence for months. In a blog post where he details his version of recent events, Mahler reproduced a June 2022 letter of complaint from three LCMS pastors to the head of the Knoxville church Mahler attended, sounding alarm bells. on Mahler’s “sinful behavior”.

In the letter, the pastors warned: “Mr. Mahler routinely engages in hateful and racist behavior…and in promoting Nazi Germany and its ideals. He does this in a way that makes him appear as a sanctioned representative of the LCMS. He reports that Mahler had been expelled from his role as webmaster (“the Synod saw fit to remove him from the oversight of bookofconcord.org”) but noted that “this in no way deterred him”.

Mahler claims his pastor took no action at the time and that Mahler remained in good standing within the church. Pastor did not respond to interview request; Neither did LCMS President Harrison. Since that time, Mahler and his followers have continued to wield significant influence over the wider LCMS, including waging a successful campaign to thwart an update to church doctrinal statements that Mahler & Co. have castigated as being too “awakened”.

In his February excommunication warning, Harrison explained that “‘alt-right’ individuals were at the genesis [of that] controversy” over the doctrine, which they had used to promote “their own absolutist … racist and supremacist ideologies”. Tendency

Mahler has created such a stench that even the arch-conservative voices of the LCMS are eager to see his fellows kicked out of the church. “I have been disheartened over the past few weeks to come across posts from LCMS Lutherans expressing their admiration for Nazi Germany,” tweeted the Reverend Chrisopher Neuendorf, a hardliner with the LCMS from North Dakota.

“I always thought the neo-Nazi threat was largely a fantasy concocted by communists…to justify extreme measures against the right,” he added. “It turns out that there are at least some who are…exactly what the communists want them to be.”

