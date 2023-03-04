Infrastructure development leads to country development





Mentioning that this year’s budget focuses on the infrastructure sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that infrastructure development has always been an important pillar in a country’s development process. “This year’s budget will bring new energy for growth to the infrastructure sector. Infrastructure development has always been an important pillar in a country’s development process,” Prime Minister Modi said during a post-budget webinar on “Infrastructure and Investment”. He said it was time for every stakeholder to take on new responsibilities, opportunities and bold decisions. “Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the government aims to invest Rs 110 lakh crore in the coming times. This is a time of new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for every stakeholder,” Prime Minister Modi said. The webinar was organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) as the line ministry, in association with the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and industry as a co-lead department. Hitting previous governments at the centre, Prime Minister Modi said the belief that “poverty is a virtue” has hampered the country’s infrastructure development efforts. “For decades, the dominant thought in our country was that poverty is a virtue. It is because of this thinking that previous governments have had difficulty investing in the country’s infrastructure. Our government has enabled the country to shed this mindset as we make record investments in modern infrastructure,” he said. The Prime Minister pointed out that the average annual construction of national highways has been almost 2 times that of before 2014. “Today, the average annual construction of national highways has doubled compared to 2014. Before 2014, each year, 600 km of railways were electrified. Today it is about 4,000 km. The number of airports has increased from 74 in 2014 to around 150,” Prime Minister Modi said. Highlighting Gati Shakti’s national master plan, he said it will rejuvenate the country’s infrastructure and multimodal logistics. “The Gati Shakti National Master Plan is an excellent tool for integrating economic and infrastructure planning and development,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He said the stronger the country’s social infrastructure, the more talented and skilled young people will find jobs. “The stronger our social infrastructure, the more talented and qualified young people will show up for work. This is why it is very important to focus on skills development, project management and financial skills,” he said. The webinar was structured as opening and closing plenary sessions and divided into three parallel breakout sessions. Breakout sessions covered suggestions on infrastructure and investment-related budget announcements, their implementation, and the way forward. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the three parallel breakout sessions – “Improving logistics efficiency through multimodality and bridging critical infrastructure gaps”, anchored by the Ministry of Ports, navigation and waterways; “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan Planning” anchored by DPIIT and “Infrastructure Development & Investment Opportunities” – were anchored by MoRTH. The government, in recent years, has provided higher budgetary allocation to ensure the creation of world-class infrastructure across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

