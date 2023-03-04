Trump proposes 10 futuristic “Freedom Cities”, with Jetsons-like flying cars





Former US President Donald Trump speaks in support of candidates Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, September 3, 2022.

andrew kelly | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump on Friday shared the outline of an ambitious plan to build 10 new “Freedom Cities” and beat China in the development of flying cars.

Lamenting that the United States has “lost its boldness,” the top Republican presidential candidate of 2024 called for a national competition to design cities as a way to spur a “quantum leap in American living standards.”

Another element of Trump’s plan, detailed in a less than four-minute video released by his campaign, is for the federal government to increase investment in personal flying vehicles.

“I want to make sure America, not China, leads this air mobility revolution,” Trump said in the video.

The light-hearted political blueprint sketched out a vision for America’s future that was in some ways reminiscent of “The Jetsons,” the classic cartoon depicting a utopian high-tech society where commuters drove flying cars to work.

Efforts to build electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, or eVTOLs, are already well underway, though flying taxis and aerial highways aren’t expected anytime soon, with automakers still working on self-driving technology for vehicles. landlocked cars.

In a press release, Trump’s campaign claimed that 10 cities the size of Washington, DC, could be built using less than a tenth of 1% of the hundreds of millions of acres of “empty” land owned by the government. government. This land would not be part of the US national parks, according to the campaign.

As Trump places home and car ownership at the center of his vision for an ideal American future, city planners and politicians have increasingly championed concepts of urban infrastructure that increase density and reduce dependency. with regard to cars.

Trump’s video also teased a “major initiative” to lower the cost of living, with a focus on lowering the cost of buying a car and building a single-family home.

And he called on Congress to approve “baby bonuses” for young parents, a proposal that appears similar to the “baby bond” legislation proposed by Democrats that would give each child $1,000 at birth.

The “Quantum Leap” plan follows other policy announcements from Trump’s 2024 campaign. A few days earlier, Trump unveiled a protectionist trade agenda featuring “universal” tariffs aimed at encouraging domestic production.

The latest plan came a day before Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Correction: This article has been revised to reflect that Democrats’ proposed “baby bond” legislation would give each child $1,000 at birth. A previous version misinterpreted the proposal.

