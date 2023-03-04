My meeting with Prime Minister Modi





A highlight of my trip was the Friday meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was generous with his time, as we talked about how science and innovation can help reduce inequality in India and around the world. Although I have not traveled much over the past three years due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi and I have stayed in touch, particularly on the development of COVID-19 vaccines and investment in disease prevention systems. Indian health. India has an incredible ability to manufacture many safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of which are supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world. Apart from producing vital new tools, India is also excelling in delivering its public health system which has delivered over 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines. They created an open source platform called Co-WINNER, which has allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and issued digital certifications for those who have been vaccinated. This platform is now expanded to support India’s Universal Immunization Program. Prime Minister Modi thinks Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree. India was also able to transfer emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic. This was only possible because India made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking services. It reminds us that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment. The country’s Gati Shakti program is a great example of how digital technology can help governments work better. It digitally connects 16 government departments, including railways and roads, so they can integrate their infrastructure project plans and speed up the work of Indian scientists and engineers. We also discussed India’s G20 Presidency this year. This is a great opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world and help other countries adopt them. Supporting these efforts, especially the spread of its digital ID and payment systems to other places, is a top priority for our foundation. I commended the Prime Minister for India’s efforts to eradicate deadly and debilitating diseases such as tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasisAnd lymphatic filariasis. He told me about a fascinating movement taking shape in India: communities are adopt tuberculosis patients to make sure they get the nutrition and care they need. India has used a similar approach with HIV, and it has been shown to produce lasting results. Education was another focal point of our conversation. It was great to discuss the Indies initiative promote universal basic literacy and numeracy across the country. Although the pandemic has hit the country’s school system hard, like everywhere else, India is using digital tools to make learning more accessible through several different avenues, including television. Finally, the Prime Minister and I talked about climate change. We have been working together on climate for yearsIndia is a key partner in Mission Innovation, the program launched in 2015 to accelerate work on clean energy technologies. I look forward to meeting with MI partners at the COP28 summit in December to accelerate the development of new affordable and reliable clean energy sources. Earlier in the week, I visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Pusa, where I learned about efforts to help farmers adapt to a warmer climate, including planting new varieties of wheat. and chickpeas able to tolerate drought. Scientists are also working to increase the shelf life of millet products. Millets are a very nutritious superfood, as Prime Minister Modi said, and are also water efficient and heat tolerant. I even got to taste millet khichdi, a kind of porridge, during a Godh Bharai ceremony similar to a baby shower for two women organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatesnotes.com/My-meeting-with-Prime-Minister-Modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

