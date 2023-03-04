Evidence Boris Johnson misled Parliament exists, says party report





The report is the precursor to an evidence session to be held with Mr Johnson in public, during which he will be asked whether his denials of breaching the rules have been honestly held. It was announced that the hearing was scheduled for the week of March 20, nearly a year after the committee was first tasked with conducting an investigation. The committee also questioned the basis for Mr Johnson’s general assertion to MPs, made in various forms at the time the party’s claims first emerged that the guidelines were followed and the rules were followed. been tracked at all times. A line in the report read: We will look into why Mr Johnson told the House that no rules or guidelines were broken in Number 10 when he knew what the rules and guidelines were and was present at rallies where rules and guidelines have been broken; and why he did not inform the House of the rallies he had attended. The committee is also focusing on how quickly Mr Johnson updated the House of Commons file when it became clear his assertion that no rules had been broken was incorrect. The task of committees is not only to determine whether members were misled, but whether the former prime minister did so knowing that what he was saying was false. Committee MPs also managed to ensure that Mr Johnson’s route to his Downing Street flat was within sight of an area near the press office where some of the lockdown-breaking events took place , corroborating one of the claims of a whistleblower. I have not committed any contempt of Parliament In his lengthy statement, Mr Johnson dismissed the suggestion that any evidence had been found showing he knowingly misled Parliament. He said: It is clear from this report that I was in no contempt of Parliament. It is also clear that what I have said about this from the beginning has been confirmed. This is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament, or failed to inform Parliament in a timely manner. Nor is there any evidence in the report that I was aware of any events at No 10 or the Cabinet Office that were in breach of rules or guidelines. Like any prime minister, I relied on the advice of public servants. There is no evidence that at any time I was informed by anyone, be it a civil servant or a political adviser, that an event would be against the rules or guidelines before it takes place. There is no evidence that I was later notified that such an event was against the requirements.

