Politics
Infrastructure development is a driver of the economy: PM Modi in a post-budget webinar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India’s infrastructure development, which drives the economy, must be kicked into “high gear” to help the country become a developed nation by 2047.
Speaking at a post-budget webinar, Modi said that by focusing on infrastructure development, which is the engine of the economy, India will achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
“Infrastructure development is the engine of the country’s economy… Now we need to improve our speed and shift into high gear,” Means PMsaid, recalling the initiatives taken by his government to improve the health of the country’s infrastructure.
The topic of the webinar was “Infrastructure and Investment: Improving Logistics Efficiency with PM Gatishakti’s National Master Plan”. Modi is hosting a series of webinars to delve into various aspects of the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Lok Sabha on February 1.
He said the latest budget will give new energy to infrastructure. He said India’s capital expenditure or capex had increased fivefold from 2013-2014 and the government was heading towards an investment target of Rs 110 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline.
“This is a time of new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for every stakeholder,” he said.
The Prime Minister told the assembly that his government was working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports. This would help improve business competitiveness and reduce logistics costs.
“Infrastructure has always played an important role in the development of any countryeconomy. Those who study infrastructural history know this very well,” Modi said citing several Indian examples.
Modi further said that for decades a thought has dominated in India that poverty is a virtue and as a result previous governments have struggled to invest in the country’s infrastructure.
“Our government has not only taken the country out of this thinking, but it is also making record investments in modern infrastructure,” he said.
As a result, he said, the average annual construction of national highways has almost doubled since 2014, and the electrification of railway lines has increased from 600 kilometers to 4,000 kilometers. He also pointed out that the number of airports has increased to about 150 from 74 in 2014.
Modi said Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s Master Plan is a vital tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development and added that “Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan will change the face of India’s infrastructure and its logistics. multimodal”.
The Prime Minister also pointed out that the results of Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s master plan are becoming visible.
“With quality and multi-modal infrastructure, our logistics cost will go down further in the coming days. This will have a positive impact on the goods made in India, on the competence of our products. Along with the logistics sector, a lot of improvement in living comfort and ease of doing business,” he added.
Modi also pointed out that the robustness of India’s physical infrastructure is equally important for strengthening the country’s social infrastructure. He said a strong social infrastructure would lead to more talented and skilled young people.
The Prime Minister stressed the need for skills development, project management, financial skills and entrepreneurship to achieve this goal. He also stressed the need to develop a skills forecasting mechanism that will help small and large industries in different sectors while benefiting the country’s human resource pool.
The PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan is being implemented with the aim of breaking down departmental silos and bringing more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects to address multimodal and last mile connectivities issues.
With PTI inputs
