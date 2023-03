Donald Trump wants flying cars. Elon Musk says it’s a stupid idea

Donald Trump released a video on Friday in which he pushes for futuristic American cities and flying cars.

Just as the United States led the automotive revolution last century, I want to make sure Americanot China leads this air mobility revolution, the Republican 2024 presidential candidate says in the video.

But Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has already dismissed the idea that flying cars are the future of transportation. In 2017, Musk told Bloomberg that flying cars were a dumb idea, at least for getting around town.

Obviously, I like to fly, he said at the time. But it’s hard to imagine the flying car becoming a scalable solution.

For one thing, he said, mud flaps in the air could send debris up that could injure people.

If someone doesn’t maintain their flying car, it could drop a hubcap and guillotine you, he said. Your anxiety level won’t go down because of heavy weight things buzzing around your head.

He also noted the noise problem flying cars would likely create. They would need to generate significant down force to avoid falling, which would mean a lot of wind and noise.

Trump shared his video, titled Quantum Leap in the American Standard of Living, on Truth Social. In it, the former and possibly future president said America had lost its boldness, which it would regain under his leadership.

He said he would launch a competition to charter up to 10 new Liberty Towns on undeveloped federal land, each the size of Washington, DC.

Well, build new cities again in our country, he said. These freedom cities will reopen the border, rekindle the American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and others, all hard-working families, a new chance at home ownership and, in fact, the American dream.

He continued, Another big opportunity is in transportation. Dozens of major companies in the United States and China are racing to develop vertical take-off and landing vehicles for families and individuals.

The video preceded Trump’s speech Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Vertical take-off and landing vehicles are in various stages of development, but aren’t expected to be widely available anytime soon.

Musk, of course, is more focused on underground transportation solutions as the founder of The Boring Company. This company has already built a tunnel system under Las Vegas that currently serves different sections of the convention center, with other stops planned.

