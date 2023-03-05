Infra development must step up a gear: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that infrastructure development, which drives the economy, will help India become a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at a post-budget webinar on Infrastructure and Investment: Improving Logistics Efficiency with Prime Minister Gatishakti’s National Master Plan, Modi said government investment spending had increased fivefold from compared to 2013-2014 (FY 2014) and that the government was moving towards an investment target of Rs 110 trillion. under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The Center’s capital expenditure is estimated to hit a record Rs 10 trillion in FY24 from Rs 1.880 billion in FY14. Modi government came to power in the Center in May 2014 (FY15). Also Read: Delhi Airport Becomes Transshipment Hub, Soon To Export Cargo From Bangladesh To Spain Here’s Why It Matters After the growth of recent years, India is now a lower-middle-income country with average prosperity levels of $2,000 ($7,150 at purchasing power parity). According to the World Bank’s definition, a country with an annual per capita income of more than $12,000 is considered a high-income country. The PM Gati Shakti digital platform, launched in October 2021, aims to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones by bringing together 16 ministries, including railways and roads, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of projects. in cooperation with state governments. The program intends to prioritize all mega-infrastructure connectivity targets by FY25, the terminal year of the ambitious six-year NIP to FY25. The NIP represents overall investments in the sector by the Centre, the States and the private sector. It further envisions more than doubling the scale of investments from around Rs 50 trillion invested in the FY14-FY19 period. The Prime Minister said that the average construction of national highways has almost doubled compared to before 2014. Similarly, only 600 km of railways were electrified per year before 2014, now almost 4,000 km per year. year. He added that the number of airports and the capacity of seaports had also doubled. Now we need to improve our speed and step up a gear, he added. Modi noted that PM Gati Shakti’s results are becoming visible. We identified gaps that were affecting logistics efficiency. Hence, he said, in this year’s budget, 100 critical projects have been prioritized and Rs. 75,000 crore has been allocated, of which Rs. 15,000 crore is from private sources. These projects relate to last and first mile connectivity for the ports, coal, steel, fertilizer and food grain sectors. Also Read: Bombay HC lifts stay order on construction of new railway station between Thane and Mulund, Maharashtra CM says it will help commuters With quality and multimodal infrastructure, our logistics cost will drop further in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the products made in India and the competence of our products. Along with the logistics sector, there will be a great improvement in the quality of life and the ease of doing business, he said, inviting the participation of the private sector. Modi asked participants to develop a mechanism for advanced forecasting of the needs of their respective sectors. We need an integrated approach so that the roadmap for the future remains clear. Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s national master plan plays an important role in this regard, he said, stressing the need to integrate the concept of circular economy into the sector.

