Latest Boris Johnson: Inquiry will vindicate Partygate breaches, says ex-PM





Boris Johnson implicitly believed Downing Street parties played by the rules Hiring Sue Gray to work as Keir Starmers' next chief of staff is not a distraction, Labors President Anneliese Dodds said, responding to criticism of the appointment. In an interview with Sky News, Ms Dodds hit back at criticism that the hiring of Sue Gray Labor was causing unnecessary controversy and undermining trust in the neutrality of the civil service. Ms. Dodds said: Sue Gray is a person of great integrity. Someone who has served in the civil service under ministers of a number of parties in fact, someone who has always served with that integrity. She added: I am really delighted that she is joining the Labor team at this time as we prepare for government if the British public supports us at the next general election. What is important to us as Labor, as always, is that we see the same rules and approaches applied to this as she would see to any other appointment. Therefore, public service procedures on confidentiality will be followed. However, the appointment has sparked widespread outrage within the Conservative Party, with some MPs saying it raises questions about the impartiality of his Partygate report which helped lead Boris Johnson to quit. Key points



AI systems, like ChatGPT, could play a role in Whitehall, says science secretary Artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT could play a role in Whitehall, the new science secretary has suggested. Michelle Donelan, newly appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, told the Sunday Telegraph that ChatGPT represented a massive opportunity more broadly. Ms Donelan, who took over the new role after Rishi Sunaks departmental reshuffle last month, said the civil service should rely on its own experts but did not rule out a role for artificial intelligence at the coming. ChatGPT, which has been making headlines for the past few weeks, is a form of generative AI that rose to prominence after a version of it was released to the public last year. He can answer questions in a human way and understand the context of follow-up queries much like in human conversations, while also being able to compose long writings if asked. I think these types of technology are going to create a whole new section of jobs and in areas that we haven’t even thought of, and where it takes us is limitless. We need to harness that, Ms. Donelan said. Of course we need regulations in place, we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies. We should embrace them and use them so they can lead to job creation here in the UK. Asked about use in government, she said: We need to think about using ChatGPT, as any other organization would. I think those are things that we need to look at – I think when we look at all forms of technology what we should be thinking about is not how does it replace someone’s job or how does it does it replace the functions of an individual. Joe MiddletonMarch 4, 2023 9:44 p.m. 1677962870 Matt Hancock’s assistant hits out at Dominic Cummings in leaked WhatsApp messages Leaked WhatsApp messages posted by the The telegraph of the day show Mr Hancocks’ former aide Jamie Njoku-Goodwin lashing out at Mr Cummings on the same day he used a parliamentary committee hearing to portray the Department of Health and Social Care as reduced to a smoking ruin by the pandemic. Mr. Hancock sent a message: How would you handle that Cummings shit? His former adviser replied: I was about to send a message. What a fucking piece of s-. You came out and supported him above Barnard Castle, and he responds by informing you relentlessly, in private and now in public. He’s a psychotherapist. He corrects himself quickly: Psychopath. Joe MiddletonMarch 4, 2023 8:47 p.m. 1677956245 Partygate probes reliance on surrealist Sue Gray as part of Labor movement, says Boris Johnson Partygate probes reliance on surrealist Sue Gray as part of Labor movement, says Boris Johnson Joe MiddletonMarch 4, 2023 6:57 p.m. 1677952080 Nominations committee is examining whether Sue Gray joining Labor will undermine confidence in the civil service Sue Gray could face a longer than usual wait before being allowed to take up a post as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. The Advisory Committee on Corporate Appointments (Acoba), the body responsible for vetting jobs held by former civil servants and politicians, is examining whether accepting Ms Gray would damage the perception of impartiality of the civil service , according to information from The Times. Acoba might suggest he take up to two years off from gardening before starting work. Ms Gray’s decision to work for Labor has sparked a storm of controversy over whether it undermines the credibility of her report on Partygate, which helped bring down Boris Johnson. Ministers also fear they will find it harder to trust civil servants after Ms Gray’s decision. Some have also suggested Ms Gray broke the rules by having unauthorized meetings with Labor about work. It is believed Sir Simon Case was unaware of Ms Grays’ decision until Sky News broke the story on Wednesday. However, Ms Gray reportedly sought unsuccessfully to meet Mr Case last week. Joe MiddletonMarch 4, 2023 5:48 p.m. 1677948512 Cummings’ time in Downing Street was a nightmare, Sunak tells Hancock Dominic Cummings’ time in Downing Street has been a nightmare, Rishi Sunak appeared to tell Matt Hancock, according to the latest set of leaked WhatsApp messages. The remarks, made on the day the former aide No 10 used an appearance in front of MPs to claim thousands died unnecessarily during the pandemic, show the then Chancellor and Mr Hancock complaining about Mr Cummings. Mr. Hancock sent a message to Mr. Sunak: Of all the craziness of the Doms circus, the one I appreciate most is that he is doing this to secure his place at the heart of the future Sunak administration. Mr Sunak, who in 2021 was seen as ambitious for the top job, said: Ha! Ironic considering I haven’t spoken to him since he left! It’s just awful and a stark reminder of how hard it is to govern, Mr Hancock replies. Mr. Sunak agrees: it has been such a difficult time for all of us. A nightmare that I hope we will never have to repeat. Joe MiddletonMarch 4, 2023 4:48 p.m. 1677945637 Hancock was hoping the pandemic could propel his career into the next league.” The latest installment of leaked WhatsApp messages shows that Matt Hancock hoped the pandemic could raise his political profile and improve his political standing. In a post, Hancock shared some thoughts that were apparently sent to him by a wise friend. A well-managed crisis of this magnitude could propel you into the top league and puncture you in terms of public perception. Hancock also showed a particular interest in social media management by exchanging more than 22,000 messages about editing or approving posts, according to reports from The Telegraph. This included a debate over whether or not posting a topless image of him surfing would be good for his image. He suggested they consult Gina Coladangelo, his assistant with whom he was having an affair. Joseph RahmanMarch 4, 2023 4:00 p.m. 1677943671 Taxpayers should not pay Boris Johnson’s legal costs, says Labor Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds has said voters should not foot the bill for Boris Johnson’s legal fees stemming from investigations into Partygate. Friday’s dramatic report into whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 has brought the issue back into focus. Earlier reports suggest the government could end up paying £220,000 as the inquiry covers Mr Johnson’s time in office, leaving him entitled to cover his legal costs. In an interview with Sky News, Ms Dodds said: Ultimately Rishi Sunak shouldn’t be supporting Boris Johnson in this way and I think there should be political repercussions for Boris Johnson if it turns out that misled Parliament. The ability to impose this kind of sanction on Boris Johnson is of course in the hands of Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party. I just hope he has the guts to make sure action is taken. Joseph RahmanMarch 4, 2023 3:27 p.m. 1677941115 Breaches of lockdown rule evident for Boris Johnson, inquest finds The evidence strongly suggests that the breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious to Mr Johnson when he was at the rallies, according to a report on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament. According to the report, Mr Johnson even remarked that a going away party amid the pandemic at No 10 was probably the furthest gathering of society in the UK at the moment. Joseph RahmanMarch 4, 2023 2:45 p.m. 1677938955 Boris pushes back on inquiry after Sue Gray leaves for Labor Boris Johnson suggested on Friday that the Privileges Committee investigation into whether he lied to Parliament could be undermined as it would use evidence collected by Sue Gray, the former civil servant who is now set to become leader office of Keir Starmers. In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “It is surreal to discover that the committee is proposing to rely on evidence collected and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed chief of staff to the leader of the Labor Party. This is of particular concern given that the committee says it proposes to rely on the findings of the second report of the permanent secretaries as relevant facts for the committee to consider. I leave it to others to decide how much confidence can henceforth be placed in his investigation and the reports it produced. However, a spokesperson for the committee dismissed this criticism saying that the conclusions of its report were not based on Sue Gray’s report but on testimonies and evidence provided by the government, including witnesses, WhatsApp, emails and images from a Downing Street photographer. Joseph RahmanMarch 4, 2023 2:09 p.m.

