Xi Jinping in China ‘preparing for war’, Russian analyst says





An analyst appearing on Russian state television recently claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing for a future war with the West. The exchange appeared on a Russian news program and was shared on social media by Russian Media Monitor, a monitoring group dedicated to reporting on the country’s state-controlled news apparatus, on Friday. According to the group’s founder, Julia Davis, the discussion in the clip focused on possible Chinese military aid to Russia amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine, and how it might be affected by the recent proposed china peace for conflict. Late last month, the Chinese government presented a 12-point plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. While the plan contains some provisions that would benefit Ukraine, including a call to respect the sovereignty of all nations involved, it also contains some that could lead to the plan’s complete rejection. Notably, the plan does not call for Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine and does not call on the Kremlin to abandon Ukrainian lands it tried to annex amid the conflict. “Meanwhile, in Russia: Experts discussed China’s peace proposal and various ways China’s military aid to Russia could be provided covertly,” Davis tweeted on Friday. “They claimed that Xi Jinping was preparing China for war against the West at some point in the future.” Meanwhile, in Russia, experts discussed China’s peace proposal and various ways in which China’s military aid to Russia could be provided covertly. They claimed that Xi Jinping was preparing China for war against the West at some point in the future.https://t.co/0rAWlKVnyV — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 3, 2023 At the start of the clip, Nikolai Vavilov, a China expert, is asked to comment on China’s intentions with its peace proposal. Eventually, the conversation shifts to the still hostile relationship between Beijing and the United States, which Vavilov claims Xi has been preparing for war on since taking office more than a decade ago. “Since coming to power, Comrade Xi has been preparing for war,” Vavilov said. “He gave the order to prepare an army capable of winning the war. Xi Jinping has no doubts about the Americans’ plans.” During the discussion, the expert also touched on ways in which China might be able to provide military aid to Russia, despite its offer of a peace proposal, as Ukraine has received military aid from many Western countries. “China will most likely remain within the bounds of international law and will not supply arms to any active party to the conflict,” he added. “However, as we know, the Chinese very skillfully circumvent all constraints. Most likely, manufacturing facilities could be created in one of the countries bordering the Russian Federation with which there is military cooperation. From the point of view of view of international law, this fabrication will not undermine China’s image as a peacekeeper, etc. Newsweek contacted foreign policy experts for comment. The possibility of war between the United States and China is a constant and growing concern for defense and foreign policy officials. Earlier this week, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth warned that a conflict with China would seriously endanger “the homeland of the United States” due to “both kinetic attacks and attacks non-kinetic, whether it’s cyberattacks on the power grid or on pipelines”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/chinas-xi-jinping-getting-ready-war-russian-analyst-says-1785566 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos