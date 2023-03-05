Narendra Modi meets Bill Gates and discusses ‘key issues’ | India is blooming





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday in New Delhi for an in-depth discussion on key issues.

In response to a tweet from Gates, where he shared his “note” on his recent visit to India, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Lovely to meet @BillGates and have in-depth discussions on key issues. His humility and passion for creating a better, more sustainable planet is clearly visible. In his “dispatch”, Gates said: “I was in India this week, learning about the innovative work being done here in health, climate change and other crucial areas. At a time when the world is facing so many challenges, it is inspiring to visit a vibrant and creative place like India. Calling his meeting with the Prime Minister the highlight of his visit, Gates said: “Prime Minister Modi and I have stayed in touch, especially on COVID-19 vaccine development and investment in Indian health systems. . India has an incredible ability to manufacture many safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of which are supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world. » He dwelt on India’s handling of the pandemic and said, “In addition to producing new life-saving tools, India is also excelling in providing them – its public health system has delivered over 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines.

They created an open-source platform called Co-WIN, which has allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and issued digital certifications for those who have been vaccinated. This platform is currently being extended to support India’s Universal Immunization Program. Prime Minister Modi thinks Co-WIN is a model for the world, and I agree. Bill Gates hailed India’s progress in digital payments and said, “India has also been able to transfer emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic. . This was only possible because India made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking services. It’s a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment. Gates’ “dispatch” also talks about India’s achievements such as Prime Minister Gatishakti’s master plan, G20 presidency, education, innovation, disease control and the push for millets. Gates said: “My conversation with the Prime Minister left me more optimistic than ever about India’s progress on health, development and climate. The country shows what is possible when we invest in innovation. I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world.

