Imran Khan ready to put ‘life offering’ behind him moving forward





Leaving behind him the bitter memory of the targeted assassination attempt, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday he was ready to “forgive” the orchestrators of the “attack” against him last November, while announcing the launch of his party’s election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The PTI leader was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container as he led a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government to announce early elections.

The rally was cut short in Rawalpindi, where Khan announced his plan to disband the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies which materialized last month.

The leader of the PTI, whose government was overthrown in April last year, had accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military officer of involvement in the alleged assassination plot .

Since his ousting, the PTI leader has repeatedly criticized the military, the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government and other institutions for their involvement in an alleged plot to remove his party from power.

But toning down his rhetoric in an address to workers via video link, the ousted prime minister who called the outgoing leaders “dacoits” said he was ready to “mend fences with everyone”.

Sharing his willingness to negotiate, Khan said a politician speaks to everyone; however, he spoke out against a deal with those who steal the country’s money.

General Bajwa asked to give them NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance]. Who am I to forgive them for stealing people’s money? asked the former prime minister.

But then he went on to say he was ready to talk to everyone.

Comparing himself to former South African President Nelson Mandela, Khan said he knew everyone involved in the attack on him but was ready to forgive them.

Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison, but he forgave everyone, he said.

Considering the current situation in the country, the politician insisted on unity and stressed the need to reform the judicial system.

The PTI will launch the electoral campaign from next week

The ousted prime minister said his party would launch its election campaign next week, adding that it would issue tickets to aspiring candidates this time around.

Calling the upcoming polls the most important election in the country’s history, the PTI president warned that anyone who violates party discipline will be expelled.

If a person contests the election as an independent candidate after failing to secure a party ticket, they will also be expelled from the PTI, Khan added.

The aspiring candidates who do not receive tickets for the general elections will be presented in the local elections, assured the president of the PTI.

Khan hoped his party would win the elections in Punjab, adding that he would immediately hold local elections in the province after he came to power.

Referring to recent detentions and police crackdown on PTI workers, the party chairman said the prisons had strengthened their resolve.

“Elections only solution”

General elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30, while the election date in KP has yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali is yet to make a decision.

In light of the split decision of the SC, President Arif Alvi had announced the election date in Punjab after consulting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). But the KP governor has not yet “opened” the letter that the ECP sent to his office.

Addressing the workers in his party and the nation, Khan reiterated that new elections are the only solution to the current crisis facing the country.

Praising the Supreme Court, the ousted Prime Minister said the Supreme Court took action as Governors and Election Commission of Pakistan failed to announce a date for general elections in Punjab and KP.

74 cases have been registered against me so far, Khan said, adding that the establishment had asked his employees and party leaders to join the PML-N because they had written off him.

Stressing the need for new elections, Khan said the instability would not end until a publicly mandated government was elected in the country.

After the Supreme Court verdict, I was sure they would hold a general election. The polls are the first step out of this quagmire, he said, adding that political stability will come from elections and economic stability will follow.

People’s confidence, Khan said, will increase when a government comes to power with a public mandate.

“They can’t control the economy”

Khan went on to say that the PDM-led government had his Rs 11 billion worth of business thrown out. In our mandate, [National Accountability Bureau] NAB recovered 480 billion rupees. About 11 billion more rupees were to be recovered but they have amended the NAB Act, he said while adding that the only job of the NABs now is to take action against the opposition.

Commenting on the regime change, Khan said that when his government was overthrown, he made it clear to the then army chief that it would bring instability to the county.

Drawing another broadside against the ruling government for ruining the state of the country’s economy, Khan said: At present, inflation is at its highest level in the history of Pakistan. They are now afraid of elections because of what they have done to the country. I’ve known them for 30 years, they can’t control the economy.

The former prime minister said there was inflation around the world when his party was in government during COVID-19. He went on to lament the country’s brain drain due to a lack of economic opportunities.

Around 0.8 million professionals have left the country. Such is the level of desperation. On the one hand there is inflation, while unemployment is rising on the other hand, Khan said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has claimed there will be no stability in the country unless a government with a public mandate comes to power.

Sharing his fears over rising dollar rates, the PTI Chairman said: There was a lot of noise to bring the dollar below Rs200. It is feared that it will reach Rs300.

