Erdogan pinning electoral hopes on Turkey’s post-earthquake reconstruction

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago as Turkey rose from two difficult problems represented by runaway inflation and a deadly earthquake. .

Violation of regulations

As Erdogan seeks to extend his rule into a third decade, opponents blame him for fueling inflation again and allowing construction contractors to flout earthquake regulations.

The elections scheduled for June, if the authorities decide to hold them in the earthquake zone of southern Turkey, where millions have been displaced, represent Erdogan’s toughest electoral test so far.

The Justice and Development Party seized power in 2002 amid a financial crisis, and after the collapse of a coalition government it was harshly criticized for its handling of a devastating earthquake in 1999.

Since the last earthquake, Erdogan (68) has visited several destroyed cities, promising to rebuild them and hold construction contractors accountable for failing to follow building safety rules.

But that may not be enough to convince angry survivors, whose homes have been reduced to rubble as tens of thousands of people have been killed.

Earthquake survivors criticized the very slow response of rescue teams in the aftermath of the quake.

The leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is likely to rival Erdogan in the presidential elections, said: “The damage caused by the earthquake was caused by the systematic profiteering policies during two decades of Erdogan’s rule. Officials said Erdogan – who turned 69 on Sunday – was considering postponing the election but now prefers to go ahead. They added that Erdogan is confident in his ability to mobilize Turkish voters around his campaign slogan, which he launched after the earthquake, “We are building Turkey together”.

Survive a coup

As the country prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections, dangers loom in the trajectory of the country that Erdogan is trying to transform into a religious and conservative regional heavyweight.

Opponents have pledged to abolish the powerful executive presidency established by Erdogan, return Turkey to parliamentary democracy and return independence to the central bank, which implemented Erdogan’s plans to cut interest rates. interest, which led to economic growth, but caused the collapse of the lira and the sharp rise in inflation.

The risks are not new

Such risks are nothing new for Erdogan, who has already served a prison sentence after reciting a religious poem. He also survived a military coup attempt in 2016, when rogue soldiers attacked parliament, killing 250 people.

Born to a poor father who was a ship’s captain, Erdoan grew up in a poor neighborhood of Istanbul, where he attended an Islamic vocational school, then became involved in politics as the leader of a youth branch party local.

After serving as mayor of Istanbul, Erdoan entered the national party arena leading the Justice and Development Party, which won the elections in 2002. In March 2003, Erdoan assumed the post of Prime Minister .

At the height of its success, Turkey experienced a protracted economic boom with new roads, hospitals and schools being built and living standards rising for its 80 million people. The AKP limited the powers of the Turkish military, which had toppled four governments since 1960. In 2005, talks began to materialize a decades-old ambition to join the European Union, a process that is now completely stalled .

Turkey under Erdoan was initially seen by Western allies as a vibrant blend of Islam and democracy that could serve as a model for Middle Eastern countries struggling to shake off authoritarianism and stagnation. But his quest for greater control has alarmed international partners. Erdogan’s supporters see him as a leader who put Islamic teachings back at the heart of public life and defended the pious working classes, while opponents portray him as tyrannical and power-hungry. 150,000 state employees are unemployed. Media rights groups say Turkey has become the most imprisoned country in the world for journalists.

presidential palace

At home, the sprawling new presidential palace complex on the outskirts of Ankara has become a visible sign of its new powers, while abroad Turkey has become more assertive, intervening in Syria, Iraq and Libya. , often deploying homemade drones.

Erdogan has sought to connect with countries in the region as he grapples with his country’s faltering economy, deteriorating local currency and the start of the countdown to this year’s elections.

This initiative has partly paid off. But the February 6 earthquake upset Erdogan’s plans. He must now convince voters that he is the leader who will lead Turkey’s post-earthquake reconstruction.

