Politics
Erdogan pinning electoral hopes on Turkey’s post-earthquake reconstruction
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago as Turkey rose from two difficult problems represented by runaway inflation and a deadly earthquake. .
Violation of regulations
As Erdogan seeks to extend his rule into a third decade, opponents blame him for fueling inflation again and allowing construction contractors to flout earthquake regulations.
The elections scheduled for June, if the authorities decide to hold them in the earthquake zone of southern Turkey, where millions have been displaced, represent Erdogan’s toughest electoral test so far.
The Justice and Development Party seized power in 2002 amid a financial crisis, and after the collapse of a coalition government it was harshly criticized for its handling of a devastating earthquake in 1999.
Since the last earthquake, Erdogan (68) has visited several destroyed cities, promising to rebuild them and hold construction contractors accountable for failing to follow building safety rules.
But that may not be enough to convince angry survivors, whose homes have been reduced to rubble as tens of thousands of people have been killed.
Earthquake survivors criticized the very slow response of rescue teams in the aftermath of the quake.
The leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is likely to rival Erdogan in the presidential elections, said: “The damage caused by the earthquake was caused by the systematic profiteering policies during two decades of Erdogan’s rule. Officials said Erdogan – who turned 69 on Sunday – was considering postponing the election but now prefers to go ahead. They added that Erdogan is confident in his ability to mobilize Turkish voters around his campaign slogan, which he launched after the earthquake, “We are building Turkey together”.
Survive a coup
As the country prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections, dangers loom in the trajectory of the country that Erdogan is trying to transform into a religious and conservative regional heavyweight.
Opponents have pledged to abolish the powerful executive presidency established by Erdogan, return Turkey to parliamentary democracy and return independence to the central bank, which implemented Erdogan’s plans to cut interest rates. interest, which led to economic growth, but caused the collapse of the lira and the sharp rise in inflation.
The risks are not new
Such risks are nothing new for Erdogan, who has already served a prison sentence after reciting a religious poem. He also survived a military coup attempt in 2016, when rogue soldiers attacked parliament, killing 250 people.
Born to a poor father who was a ship’s captain, Erdoan grew up in a poor neighborhood of Istanbul, where he attended an Islamic vocational school, then became involved in politics as the leader of a youth branch party local.
After serving as mayor of Istanbul, Erdoan entered the national party arena leading the Justice and Development Party, which won the elections in 2002. In March 2003, Erdoan assumed the post of Prime Minister .
At the height of its success, Turkey experienced a protracted economic boom with new roads, hospitals and schools being built and living standards rising for its 80 million people. The AKP limited the powers of the Turkish military, which had toppled four governments since 1960. In 2005, talks began to materialize a decades-old ambition to join the European Union, a process that is now completely stalled .
Turkey under Erdoan was initially seen by Western allies as a vibrant blend of Islam and democracy that could serve as a model for Middle Eastern countries struggling to shake off authoritarianism and stagnation. But his quest for greater control has alarmed international partners. Erdogan’s supporters see him as a leader who put Islamic teachings back at the heart of public life and defended the pious working classes, while opponents portray him as tyrannical and power-hungry. 150,000 state employees are unemployed. Media rights groups say Turkey has become the most imprisoned country in the world for journalists.
presidential palace
At home, the sprawling new presidential palace complex on the outskirts of Ankara has become a visible sign of its new powers, while abroad Turkey has become more assertive, intervening in Syria, Iraq and Libya. , often deploying homemade drones.
Erdogan has sought to connect with countries in the region as he grapples with his country’s faltering economy, deteriorating local currency and the start of the countdown to this year’s elections.
This initiative has partly paid off. But the February 6 earthquake upset Erdogan’s plans. He must now convince voters that he is the leader who will lead Turkey’s post-earthquake reconstruction.
At a time when Erdogan is seeking to extend his rule for a third decade, opponents blame him for raising inflation again.
|
Sources
2/ https://globeecho.com/politics/erdogan-pins-his-electoral-hopes-on-rebuilding-turkey-after-the-earthquake/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey and Syria earthquake: The World Bank estimates $5.1 billion in losses in Syria
- Erdogan pinning electoral hopes on Turkey’s post-earthquake reconstruction
- Coldest day expected in parts of UK next week | england weather
- Shah Rukh Khan’s film becomes Bollywood’s ‘No. 1 in India’
- Bard’s AI is ‘not search’, it’s ‘a spark plug of imagination’, says Google leader
- North Korea says the US is causing the collapse of international arms control
- Imran Khan ready to put ‘life offering’ behind him moving forward
- Search | Culture & Leisure
- Women’s Tennis Drops Hotly Controversial Affair 4-1 to UNC Wilmington
- Carrie Underwood shares a hilarious fashion failure on Instagram
- The head of the UN nuclear watchdog mentions “high expectations” in the talks with Iran
- Trump proposes a sequel, but avoids attacking his rivals