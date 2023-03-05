Donald Trump says an indictment would not end the presidential campaign: Absolutely | world news





Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.

Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving, Trump told reporters before a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump is being investigated by prosecutors over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.

Trump delivered the conference headline speech on Saturday night, telling a cheering crowd of supporters that he was engaged in his final battle as he tried to return to the White House.

We will finish what we started, he said. Were going to complete the mission. Were going to fight this battle until the ultimate victory.

While CPAC was once a go-to stop for Republican presidential candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as one of Trump’s top potential challengers, and other likely top contenders skipped the rally this year amid the scandal and as the group increasingly became aligned with Trump.

The former president’s enduring popularity with this segment of voters was evident throughout the conference this week. Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, complete with MAGA hats and sequin jackets. Potential and declared candidates not named Trump received only lukewarm applause.

And the annual CPAC poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Trump the top pick to be the party’s nominee, with 62% support, followed by DeSantis at 20% and businessman Perry Johnson. , which announced its long offer at the conference, with 5%.

Almost all 95% of respondents said they approved of Trump’s performance as president.

It’s an audience that supports President Trump, said Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., the No. 3 Republican in the House, who endorsed Trump days before the official launch of his 2024 campaign.

The only member of the House leadership to attend the conference, Stefanik told The Associated Press that Trump continues to be the leader of the party.

President Trump is in a very strong position and I think he will be the Republican nominee, she said.

