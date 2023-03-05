China doesn’t want Russia to lose in Ukraine, but its endgame is murky

China is increasingly involved in the war against Ukraine, which alarms the West.

As the West warns that China could send weapons, experts are torn over Beijing’s goals and endgame.

But they agree that China does not want to see Russia lose, despite its claim of neutrality.

After remaining largely on the sidelines during the first year of the war in Ukraine, China is moving towards increased involvement in the conflict. China offering full support to the Kremlin or supplying Russia with weapons like drones and artillery could catalyze a wave of consequences on and off the battlefield in the stalemate.

Beijing does not want Russian President Vladimir Putin to fail in Ukraine, Chinese experts say, but it is still unclear how far he will go to help the Kremlin in exchange for benefits like buying Russian oil from significant discounts.

“China doesn’t want to get too involved in the war and wants to continue to keep its options open,” Susan Thornton, former acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs at the US, told Insider. state department.

“He doesn’t want the war to go on forever with all the instability that comes with it, but he doesn’t want Russia to lose or the regime to collapse,” Thornton added.

But other experts see few signs that China wants to see the conflict end soon, despite the long-term risks of being drawn into a more direct confrontation with Western powers.

China wants to see the war “continue without Russia being humiliated,” June Teufel Dreyer, a China scholar at the University of Miami, told Insider.

Prolonging the conflict “will further deplete the West’s arms stockpile and cost it a lot of money, vis-a-vis China, which is making money,” Dreyer said. “Both could be useful if China decides to act against Taiwan.”

A man watches a news program showing military operations near Taiwan by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in Beijing, China August 3, 2022.

Thomas Pierre/Reuters





Western leaders and officials have repeatedly warned that China is watching Ukraine closely to learn lessons about Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province. There are fears that if Ukraine does eventually fall, which seems unlikely as things stand, China will take this as a signal that the time has come to follow Putin’s lead and take over. the strength of self-governing island democracy.

Although China claims to be neutral in the war, it has announced a “No limits” partnership with Russia last year and refused to condemn the Kremlin for the invasion. Chinese state media echoed Kremlin propaganda on the war, and the Chinese government criticized the West for sanctioning Russia. Sign of the deepening of ties between Moscow and Beijing, the head of Chinese diplomacy traveled to the Russian capital last week during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv.

“Taking a neutral position in the war in Ukraine was a net negative for China, because it is not at all the affirmative support that Russia wanted and it is certainly not the true neutrality that would have at least appeased the ‘NATO, given that it would be unrealistic for Beijing to oppose its strategic partnership with Moscow,’ Dreyer said.

And China has a lot to gain from abandoning its supposedly neutral stance, including “accessibility to plentiful supplies of Russian oil” and the potential for Moscow to become “even more of a junior partner” to Beijing than it is. was already, Dreyer said.

“We must remain vigilant”

The United States has warned in recent days that Beijing may send weapons to Russia, giving a much-needed boost to Moscow’s nascent war effort and depleting ammunition stocks. The Biden administration has warned China that such a move would have serious consequences.

Beijing has forcefully rebuffed suggestions that it would send lethal aid to Moscow, but the United States and its European allies are still on high alert.

“China has always told us that it does not supply weapons to Russia and that it does not plan to do so, very explicitly,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel. told CNBC Friday.

“But we certainly have to stay vigilant,” Borrell added.

Meanwhile, China recently unveiled a peace plan for Ukraine, which was enthusiastically received by Washington. “I haven’t seen anything in the plan that would indicate there’s anything that would benefit anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed,” Biden said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Aaron Rupar (@aarupar) February 26, 2023

China’s proposal called for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, but did not prompt Russian troops to withdraw from the Ukrainian regions they occupy.

Richard Lawless, former Under Secretary of Defense for Asia and Pacific Security Affairs, written in the Wall Street Journal that China’s peace plan was designed to “distract attention from the evidence of China’s continued penchant for supporting Vladimir Putin”.

“Xi Jinping and his team will continue to exploit this crisis to China’s advantage, delivering just enough balance to play both sides,” Lawless said.

Similarly, Dreyer dismissed the peace plan as a “performative statement that would only be believed by the exceptionally gullible number of whom it appears to exist or by those who hope for economic gain or fear Chinese economic sanctions if they do not support the Beijing peace plan. .”

It is “plausible” that China presented the peace plan expecting the West to reject it, with the general intention of using it as a cover to supply weapons to Russia, Dreyer told Insider.

That said, Thornton is skeptical that China would send deadly weapons to Russia and become further embroiled in the war, as it would jeopardize Beijing’s ties with Europe.

“But there are a lot of Chinese companies and it’s a big country, things can happen, and if there are shipments they will be detected and things will get worse,” Thornton added.