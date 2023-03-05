Politics
Pressure on Johnson mounts over whether MPs were misled over partygate
Oris Johnson is facing new pressure on Partygate after MPs said evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been obvious to the then Prime Minister.
The cross-party privileges committee said the House of Commons may have been misled at least four times, with MPs due to cross-examine Mr Johnson later this month.
The former prime minister offered a strong defense as he claimed the preliminary report of the inquiry showed he was justified as he sought to cast doubt on the civil service investigator’s own report Sue Grays on events in Downing Street following her move to Sir Keir Starmers’ office.
According to evidence written in the committees’ interim report, Mr Johnson pointed out that a going away party amid the pandemic at No 10 was probably the furthest gathering of society in the UK at the moment. People reportedly stood four to five in Downing Street at the party.
At the time, November 27, 2020, there were Covid restrictions on indoor gatherings of two or more people and maintaining two-metre social distancing in the workplace where possible.
WhatsApp messages given to the inquest show councilors struggling to understand how the parties are sticking to the rules, with one conceding an apology leaving another big gaping hole in the PM’s account.
The committee said: The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of the guidelines would have been evident to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.
There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had trouble asserting that some gatherings were within the rules.
He also defended his investigation against Mr Johnson’s comments, saying it was not based on the report by Sue Gray, which last year detailed alcohol-fueled parties in Downing Street under the leadership of Mr Johnson.
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “It is surreal to discover that the committee is proposing to rely on evidence collected and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed chief of staff to the leader of the Labor Party.
This is of particular concern given that the committee says it proposes to rely on the findings of the second report of the permanent secretaries as relevant facts for the committee to consider.
He later told broadcasters that people could now look at the Gray Inquiry in a different light.
If you had told me at the time I appointed Sue Gray to do the investigation, if you had told me everything I know now, I think I might have cross-examined her about closer to its independence, he added.
I might have invited her to think about whether she really was the right person to do it.
Sir Keir declined to say when conversations with Ms Gray began over a role in Labour, but the surprise decision was used by allies of Mr Johnson to try to discredit the Privileges Committee investigation.
Evidence released on Friday included messages between No 10, then director of communications, Jack Doyle, and an official discussing the birthday meeting organized for Mr Johnson in 2020, for which the ex-PM was sentenced to fined by the police.
Mr. Doyle wrote: I’m struggling to find a way this one is in the rules in my head.
In response to a suggestion that they describe the event as reasonably necessary for business purposes, he said: Not sure we’re working, does he? Also blows another big gaping hole in the PM count, doesn’t it?
A #10 manager in another exchange said a colleague was concerned about PM leaks having an ap**s-up and to be fair, I don’t think that’s unwarranted.
Further evidence came in the form of new photos showing Mr Johnson and his colleagues drinking alcohol in confined spaces.
During the strict post-Christmas lockdown rules, the then Tory chef can be seen apparently halfway through in front of four bottles of sparkling wine, along with beers.
The committee will cross-examine what Mr Johnson knew at the time of his various denials in the House of Commons, including saying on December 8, 2021 that no rules had been broken despite Ms Gray and the police saying otherwise.
In a statement, Mr Johnson said: I believe their work has helped to establish the plain truth: it is clear from this report that I was in no contempt of Parliament.
It is also clear that what I have said about this from the beginning has been confirmed.
This is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament, or failed to inform Parliament in a timely manner.
In what is likely to be a highly anticipated appearance, Mr Johnson is expected to give oral evidence as part of the inquest and which will be broadcast live on television the week of March 20.
Mr Johnson received one of 126 fines issued by Scotland Yard for anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.
If found guilty of lying to parliament and suspended for more than 10 days, he could be forced to face a by-election.
|
