Be ready to forgive the men of the agency who attacked you: Imran Khan

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called for nationwide general elections instead of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Again he repeated the accusation saying that I had been attacked by the authorities, Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Be prepared to compromise and negotiate. I am ready to forgive those who attacked me. Everyone must come together to resolve the situation. The country will not compromise with those who steal money.

Addressing the workers in Lahore, Imran Khan said I had said that whenever the government fell, these people would not be able to manage the economy. Growing up, I know the whole story. Instead of holding elections, our workers were subjected to strict measures.

Imran Khan said the country will remain mired in crisis until elections are held. I remained in prison during the time of General Musharraf. On May 25, the government did us a lot of injustice. People also know what happened to the journalists. The government sent dirty videos to Azam Swati’s house. Attempts were made to harass the PTI by spreading cruelty and fear.

He said that I was told two months ago that there would be a murderous attack on me. In the history of Pakistan, no other party has received the honor that the PTI has received. The entire nation is grateful to the Supreme Court for saving the Constitution of Pakistan. The government has waived cases worth Rs 1.1 trillion from NAB.

Imran Khan said the highest inflation in Pakistan’s history was caused by the current government. Common household items have become out of people’s reach due to inflation. Gas and electricity prices have also doubled. Let’s fight it with today’s government.

Imran Khan said inflation prevailed worldwide during the corona outbreak, now it is more than that. Until the government brings power to the people of this country, the country will not survive. Political and economic stability of the country. It is very important. With the depreciation of the rupee, the country suffers from poverty.

He said that in our time people have 50,000 new jobs. The nation asks that if PTI comes, how the issues will be resolved. Maximize exports in the country so that the country can get out of the quagmire of poverty Maximize exports so that the country can get out of the quagmire of poverty.

The former Prime Minister said that unless there are investments in Pakistan in the form of dollars, Pakistan’s wealth will not increase. If we produce palm oil and olives in our country, the economy of the country will improve. If Pakistan wants to move forward, it must respect the rule of law. Prosperity comes from bringing justice and equity to Pakistan.

