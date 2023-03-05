Chinese parliament endorses meetings, appoints Xi to third term





BEIJING, China — China’s auto-pass parliament begins nine days of meetings on Sunday as lawmakers prepare to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president and unveil new growth targets and increased defense spending. . There will be few surprises at the carefully choreographed National People’s Congress, analysts say, with thousands of politicians arriving from across China to vote on laws and personnel changes pre-approved by the ruling Communist Party (CCP). . Top of the agenda will be Xi’s anti-normative reappointment as president, after he locked up another five years in charge of the party and the military – the two most important leadership positions in politics. Chinese – at a congress in October. Since then, Xi’s 69-year-old leadership has faced unexpected challenges and scrutiny, with mass protests against his zero-Covid policy and his subsequent abandonment which saw a deadly coronavirus surge. But those problems will almost certainly be averted at this week’s Beijing conclave, which will also see the unveiling of a Xi confidant and former Shanghai party leader as the new prime minister. Security was tighter than usual around the center of the capital on Saturday ahead of the meeting, with groups of guards and armed police stationed along major roads and at junctions and bridges. No challengers Xi enjoys a “fairly strong” position at the top of the party, which makes him virtually unassailable, Alfred Muluan Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, told AFP. . Steve Tsang, director of SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said Xi now had the opportunity to post his response to the pressure created by last year’s unrest. “He acted decisively when the protests included calls for his resignation, as well as calls for the CCP. He quashed them and removed the root cause,” he told AFP. “He can present himself as a leader from the front, rather than being pushed to react.” China’s slowing economy, as well as an increase in the defense budget, the world’s second largest, will also be on the agenda for lawmakers. “The increase in defense spending responds to the needs of complex security challenges and the need to fulfill the obligations of a great country,” NPC spokesperson Wang Chao said Saturday during a briefing. press conference. Among the first statements, a GDP growth target over the next 12 months is also expected, announced by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang at the opening ceremony on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People. An AFP survey of analysts showed economists expecting an average growth target of 5.3%, one of the party’s lowest in decades. Last year the economy grew just 3%, one of its weakest periods in decades due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shutdowns and a housing crisis. Delegates to the NPC – and the concurrent “Political Consultative Conference” (CPPCC) which began on Saturday – will also discuss a range of issues ranging from economic recovery to improving sex education in schools, according to the state media. The meetings serve as a forum for attendees to pitch pet projects, but they have little to say about the broader issues of China’s management.

