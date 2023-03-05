bne IntelliNews – Turkey posts official inflation of 55% in February

Official Consumer Price Index of Turkey (CPI) inflation was recorded at 55% y/y in February compared to 58% y/y in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTATor TurkStat) said February 3 (chart).

In a somewhat inconsistent note, TUIK also said it was unable to collect price data in the region affected by the earthquake in early February. It was, however, able to reflect the real situation of price increases in the country, with the earthquake being the only notable issue, he added.

The official inflation rate as measured by TUIK peaked in October at 86%, which was the highest overall rate job by Turkey since the 91% recorded in June 1998. With the advent Decemberthe one-year base effect kicked in, pulling inflation down.

At 55%, Turkey now ranks eighth in global inflation league.

Based in Istanbul ENAG The Inflation Research Group of Economists, meanwhile, released an inflation figure of 127% y/y for February. The calculated ENAG figure for January was 122% y/y.

TICK also gave an official figure of 77% y/y for the February producer price index (PPI) inflation.

In January, the central bank LEFT its official end-2023 inflation expectation unchanged at 22% (upper limit: 27%).

The advice was based on the assumption that the pound would not experience another crash. As of March 3, the USD/TO TRY the pair was 2% lower at 18.8970 TRY from 18.6 on October 27.

If USD/TRY remains stable, Turkey’s official inflation figure is expected to drop to 30-40% in 2023.

February 23the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the central bank lowered its key rate by 50 bp to 8.50%. Advice is expected from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on whether the policy rate is currently satisfactory or should be lowered further.

But in Turkey, the policy rate and the central bank are essentially idle on the sidelines. The government conducts monetary policy through macroprudential means measures And No-capital controls.

In the middle of the booming lira supply and hard currency outflows via record trade deficits, the lira remains stable thanks to the sticks held on the backs of bankers by officials who demand the blockage and erasure of domestic demand for foreign currency. Unidentified contributions and support from friendly countries are also welcome.

Another tragedy to read her would not be a surprise. It can happen at any time.

Meanwhile, the political scene is racing. Erdogan keeps the possibility of postponing the presidential and legislative elections of May 14 in his pocket (see here how a postponement would be issued and see here for an explanation of how postponing the election is one of Erdogan’s three alternatives).

There is an argument that Erdogan’s latest pledge suggesting that elections will indeed be held on May 14 should bolster expectations that he is in fact preparing to delay the elections.

The publicity stunt over when the elections should be held amounts to typical manipulation staged by the Erdogan administration. This has been seen dozens of times during Erdogans’ two decades in power. Erdogan has misled and staged such plots throughout his political career.

Media players usually have a memory of one day. Thus, Erdogan can withhold the truth and repeat himself continuously without ever being nailed. Overall, the media does not remember what happened two days ago.

On March 3, the opposition alliance fell into a very public row over who their presidential candidate should be. The IYI party (good party) is opposed to the election of the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

There is a very strong argument that Erdogan would have no chance of winning at the polls in a fair election. A large majority would vote for whoever would become their main rival. However, staying in power is a vital necessity for Erdogan. As the ousted president who remained in Turkey, he would end up in prison with clan members.

So the identity of the main challenger really isn’t that important.

Erdogan’s other two options to resolve his predicament are the proclamation of another victory which could in no way be verified thanks to the shenanigans organized by the officials (foreign policy was prepared for this option, which means that Erdogan will expect key congratulatory phone calls rather than protests from major capitals) or an escape to self-exile abroad (which could only delay jail given the court cases ongoing in foreign jurisdictions).

The political noise will get louder and louder in the coming weeks. The opposition candidate’s fiasco has already overshadowed continued coverage of the earthquake.

It seems pretty clear that over a hundred thousand Turks have died in the earthquakes that hit 11 provinces (although the official death toll has only reached 46,000 so far) and over 10 million people. Yet he was top of Turkey’s agenda for only about three weeks.

It’s Turkey. Non stop action. Most in vain because the rot continues.

In the rest of the world, the calm mood in the global market continues. Turkey’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) remain below level 600, while yield on Turkish governments 10 years Eurobonds remains below 10%.