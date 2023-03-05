Trump beats DeSantis in landslide at CPAC Straw poll





Donald Trump has emerged as the winner in the highly anticipated poll conducted by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), cementing his position as the Republican base’s preferred candidate in his bid for the White House in 2024 with a 62 percent lead.

Trump easily overtook his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who got just 20% of the vote. This result was not unexpected, as Trump was the top pick in the last five CPAC straw polls, which serve as a barometer of participants’ presidential preferences.

Former Trump ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands told The Epoch Times she was anticipating the outcome.

[Trump] was the former president who won more Republican votes than any US president before him, she said. That doesn’t surprise me.

Still, Sands had some good things to say about Desantis.

Desantis is fantastic, she says. He’s a wonderful governor, but Trump was the best president.

Last year, in the CPAC straw poll in Orlando, Trump got 59% of the vote, while DeSantis came in a distant second with 28%. CPAC has also become a pro-Trump rally over the years, with several potential Republican presidential candidates, like DeSantis, Mike Pence and Tim Scott, opting to skip the event this time around.

Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s former assistant to the president, felt the same way. When asked if he was surprised by the outcome of the vote, Gorka replied: No, of course not.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has praised President Trump and Governor Desantis, but believes Trump is ultimately the man to do the job.

This country needs Trump, Lake told The Epoch Times. And he knows how to win.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas on Aug. 5, 2022. (Bobby Sanchez/The Epoch Times)

Lake also praised Governor Desantis for his work in Florida. She and others have commented on Trump’s charisma and energy, saying that’s a big part of why he’s likely to be the 2024 nominee.

Trump’s victory in the straw poll underscores his continued popularity among the conservative base and his formidable position of strength within the Republican Party.

“Thank you for this beautiful straw poll,” Trump said in his ensuing speech. “It was a big win.”

Trump is due to address the conference on Saturday evening, along with two other declared presidential candidates, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, who gave speeches earlier in the week.

