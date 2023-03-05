How Boris Johnson’s Partygate executioner Sue Gray is now entangled in her own row

The Partygate investigator who sparked a political storm by accepting a senior job from Sir Keir Starmer tried to stop Rishi Sunak from vetoing Nicola Sturgeons’ controversial new trans law, The Mail can reveal. Sunday.

A leaked email shows that when Sue Gray was supposed to be negotiating to become Sir Keirs’ chief of staff, she argued inside Whitehall that she found the London government’s plan to block the new Gender Recognition Bill in Scotland.

The bill facilitated gender reassignment and was supported by Labor in Scotland.

The decision by Ms Gray, who led the Partygate inquiry into Boris Johnson’s behavior in Downing Street during the pandemic, has enraged supporters of the former prime minister, who say it proves the inquiry was a cynical sting of his political adversaries.

Hours after the news of Ms Gray leaked on Thursday, MPs on the Labor Privileges Committee Harriet Harmans who are looking into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament about parties released a preliminary report saying the breaches would have been obvious for Mr Johnson at the time.

MPs are due to cross-examine Mr Johnson in the week of March 20. If the committee finds him in contempt of parliament he could face penalties, including a suspension which, if lasting more than ten days, could force a by-election in his Uxbridge, west London. , seat.

Last night a friend of Mr Johnson said it was clear Sue Gray was a fifth columnist from the start, while another dubbed her Sue Red.

This newspaper found that senior Downing Street officials in Mr Sunaks’ administration, in addition to those working for Liz Truss and Mr Johnson, have privately expressed concerns about Ms Gray for some time, so much so that in January an official took a surreptitious photo of Ms Gray with an unidentified man over breakfast at a hotel near Trafalgar Square in an attempt to establish whether she was in contact with Labour.

Others have speculated that Ms Gray, who was second permanent secretary to the Cabinet Office, could be Redthroat, the senior civil servant at the heart of the Downing Street operation suspected of leaking sensitive information to Labour, which the party then passed on to friendly media.

The stories included Mr Johnson’s plans to override the Brexit deal in negotiations with the EU, which were leaked during a delicate stage of the talks, and revelations about his flat renovation n °10, his lobbying lines and his opposition to Covid lockdowns. A Tory source said: She also led the Cabinet Office appointments team, which means deciding who gets which important jobs. Candidates are often required to declare their political affiliations.

No 10 was locked in a debate in December over how to stop Ms Sturgeon from introducing a bill to lower the age, to 16, at which children can apply to change their gender.

After being agreed by Mr Sunak that he could invoke Section 35 of Scots Law, which allows a veto over Scottish laws, Ms Gray emailed those discussing the legislation, saying: j found the reference to S35 difficult, but I found the words on the stoppage of the bill even more difficult. But as you say, it seems to have been agreed.

A minister involved in the discussions said: It was strange. We were trying to stop a bill that was dangerous for women and children and one of the highest officials in the land was trying to block us. We couldn’t figure out why.

Ms Gray and Sir Keir have known each other for over a decade and Ms Gray’s son Liam Conlon posed for pictures with him.

Mr Conlon, chairman of the Labor Party Irish Society, was caught with Sir Keir in April 2020, the year before Ms Gray was appointed head of the Partygate inquiry. They were pictured together again on March 14, 2022, two months before her report was fully released.

Mr Conlon also wrote on Twitter in November 2019 that he attended a football game with Ms Harman.

Sir Keir declined to say when he approached Ms Gray to take over as chief of staff.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel said: It is time for an urgent inquiry into his relationship with Labour, Keir Starmer and whether personal privileged and confidential ministerial information was unlawfully shared .

A friend of Mr Johnsons said: As the former deputy leader of the Labor Party, Harriet Harman is an openly biased judge. She is publicly saying she believes Mr Johnson misled MPs and said he lied on several occasions.

This is a political show trial with an outrageous level of bias that would make Stalin blush.

Another friend said: We thought we were working with Sue Gray but turns out she’s socialite Sue Red. If Boris had known she would become Starmers’ chief of staff, he would never have named her.

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis said: These new revelations show that Sue Gray appears to have had a significant connection to Labor for longer than any of us could imagine. It gives the wrong impression that some civil servants will operate like Labor stooges. There must be an urgent investigation.

Ms. Gray declined to comment. But a friend said: Sue worked conscientiously and with great integrity for over 30 years as a public servant. She gave fearless advice and was respected by her colleagues and senior politicians.