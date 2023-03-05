Ready to wipe the slate clean, says Imran – Pakistan





The head of the PTI strikes a more conciliatory note; says it is ready to forgive everyone except the looters of national wealth Announces the start of the election campaign, with the first public rally to be held next week

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf President Imran Khan on Saturday extended an olive branch to his rivals, saying he was ready to forgive everything, including the attempt on his life, for the sake of the country, which faces political and economic instability.

I am ready to talk to everyone, to reconcile with everyone because the whole nation must come together to save Pakistan from imminent catastrophe, he said, but also made it clear that he would not reconcile with anyone who plundered the national wealth and pushed Pakistan from riches to rags.

Mr Khan was addressing his party leaders and workers, who watched him on screens set up by the party in major cities across the country, including a pitch outside his residence in Lahores Zaman Park.

During his address, Mr Khan again expressed his dislike of the former army chief. Gen Bajwa kept asking me to give NRO to looters of national wealth.

They immediately amended the NAB Act and closed their Rs 1.1 trillion bribery cases, Mr Khan said. Interestingly, only a day earlier he had declared that he was ready to speak to the incumbent army chief in the interests of the country.

Roadmap for reconciliation

Putting aside his usual aggressive tone, Mr Khan went through his new thoughts on political reconciliation as he announced a roadmap to pull the country out of crisis and put it on the path to prosperity.

Thanking the Supreme Court on behalf of the nation for protecting the Constitution and paving the way for general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Khan said credible elections were needed to form a government mandated by the people to take revolutionary decisions to save Pakistan.

Outlining his vision for Pakistan, the PTI leader stressed the need to establish the rule of law to create an enabling environment for foreign investment and restart the wheel of the economy that had come to a screeching halt.

Khan said the new government should opt for reforms in the judiciary and other state institutions, drastically cut spending, improve the tax base and woo Pakistanis abroad.

The head of the PTI claimed that only 0.5 million out of 10 million expatriate investments in their home countries can prevent Pakistan from going to the IMF as well as friendly countries with a begging bowl.

Imran Khan asserted that Pakistan should seek to increase its wealth through investment and export enhancement and provide reasonable job opportunities for its young people. He also mentioned that some 0.8 million talented and skilled young people have already left the country for greener pastures.

Election campaign

In a planned and structured speech with the occasional aid of notes, the PTI President also laid out his political vision, announcing that he would launch an election campaign by holding his first public rally next week.

Hoping that general elections in Punjab and KP will be held on April 30, the former prime minister said those who run the business should announce general elections in the whole country instead of just two provinces.

Mr Khan assured members of his party that he would finalize the candidates for the elections and donate tickets after conducting formal interviews with the candidates. I am compelled to do this exercise on my own because I have received reports that many candidates received party tickets after greasing the palms of selectors, he regretted.

Warning against breaches of party discipline, Mr Khan said anyone who did not get a ticket and file as an independent candidate would be fired from the party. The PTI leader said those who do not get party tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections will be accommodated in the local government elections to be called soon after the formation of the government in Punjab. I will select party candidates with all honesty, Mr. Khan assured.

Posted in Dawn, EOS, March 5, 2023

