President Joko Widodo starts a two-day visit to Bandung this afternoon, here is the agenda – VISI.NEWS





VISI.NEWS | BANDUNG – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) from Sunday to Monday (5-6/3/2023) will visit the city and the regency of Bandung to carry out several activities starting from the inauguration of the hospital, retention basins, observing traditional markets and visiting Islamic boarding schools. From the resulting event summary VISI.NEW, Sunday at 11:00 a.m. WIB, President Jokowi accompanied by Iriana Jokowi will depart from Bogor Palace for Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta to catch a flight to Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung. Then around 12:30 WIB lunch in the city of Bandung (provisional). After lunch, we went straight to the holding pool in Andir village, Baleendah district, Bandung Regency. Arrival at the retention pool in the village of Andir, Kec. Balendah, Kab. Bandung, President Jokowi will inspect the retention basin and conduct the inauguration. After the event at Andie’s Retention Pool, head to Baleendah Market to distribute BLT and Business Capital to small traders. After the event before Maghrib, President Jokowi and his entourage headed to the Pullman Hotel, Jln. Diponegoro No. 27, Citarum, Kec. Bandung Wetan, Bandung City for internal activities. On Monday 6/3/2023), President Jokowi and his entourage visited Mayapada Hospital, Jln. Stone Fruit Channel No. 5, Batununggal, Kec. Bandung Kidul, Bandung City; Arrival at Mayapada Hospital, then direction of the place of the event, to participate in the inauguration procession of the hospital, then to examine the entirety of the hospital installations and before leaving the place to hold a press conference. Completed, the event at Mayapada Hospital in Bandung, the President and his entourage then headed to Al Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School, Jl. Ciburial, Alam Endah, Rancabali, Kab. Bandung; Upon his arrival at Al Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage will be greeted by Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and the guards of Al Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School. The event starts here with a report from the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs, a video showing business process models, President Jokowi’s remarks, a dialogue with farmers and students and ends with a field study. After the event, President Jokowi and his entourage will leave the event venue for the (temporary) restaurant and then proceed to Husein Sastranegara Airport for take-off to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.@alfa

