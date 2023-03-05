Donald Trump’s war against the past of the Republican parties





Donald Trump is many things, but whatever he is, he’s not a Reagan Republican. Speaking in one of his signature discursive speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday night, Trump made it clear just how far his politics strayed from the mold that had defined the Republican Party for generations before. to take that infamous ride down an escalator in 2015 and announced he was running for president.

Even if Trump hadn’t waved his hand when he declared at the start of his remarks to a ballroom almost full of diehards in MAGA hats that we will never go back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush, the rest of his speech represented a fundamental repudiation at that time of the Republican Party. But more than that, it represented a throwback to a pre-World War II GOP, with doses of both populism and paleo conservatism.

Perhaps the most shocking change from the past was Trump’s derision of US aid to Ukraine, just days after the Eastern European country celebrated the first anniversary of the unprovoked invasion of Russia. For more than half a century, a hawkish interventionist foreign policy, particularly toward Russia, had been a core tenet of the Republican Party. Trump’s election, especially given questions about Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential race, calls that into question. But Trump’s speech, which followed harsh attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky throughout the three-day conference by speakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), made it clear just how the GOP had moved toward isolationism in recent years.

In his speech at CPAC, Trump likened foreign aid, like the more than $75 billion the Biden administration has provided to Ukraine, to business investment that should be rewarded with equity participation. In business, you put in money, seed capital. . . you end up owning the country the moment it’s over. At another point in his speech, he suggested that US foreign aid to countries be tied to preferential tariff treatment.

He associated this with a dark vision of the United States, rooted in the American carnage that defined his 2017 inaugural address which pitted his supporters against dark elites, including the Marxists he mocked in his remarks. For his followers, he declared I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution, as he pledged to eradicate the Deep State, a group which he blamed so many of his personal ills as well as those of his supporters.

Trump’s populist appeal was not only rooted in the paranoid style of American politics that had once defined much of the American right, it also included a mockery of fiscal conservatives who had long wanted to cut government spending. rights. Let’s not go back to people who want to destroy our great Social Security system, he said in a veiled attack on likely rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida), who backed Paul Ryan’s budgets as he sat in the House of Representatives.

There were still familiar social conservative elements in Trump’s remarks, though they were molded into the modern Republican coalition from the debates of yesteryear. While abortion was rarely mentioned onstage at CPAC, and same-sex marriage seemed almost as archaic a topic of political debate as aiding the contras, transgender issues drew perhaps Trump’s most fervent applause. Trump said if elected he would sign a bill banning sex reassignment procedures for minors, which he called chemical castration and genital mutilation, and he received a standing ovation from the room ball.

The speech seemed like another big step for the Republican Party, not only as the conference embraced Trumpism, but as the American right embraced more continental conservatism. Trump spoke just hours after former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaros’ speech, and Brazilian flags could be spotted in the crowd, alternating in patches with the stars and stripes and, most importantly, the red MAGA hats. CPAC has increasingly embraced global law by hosting a pro-Viktor Orban event in Hungary last year and joining forces with those who downplayed and denied Japan’s World War II war crimes. All of this is no stranger to American politics after all, the slogan America First was first used by isolationists who railed against US support for the Allies in World War II before Pearl Harbor. But this political tension had remained submerged on the right, appearing in speeches by Pat Buchanan and newsletters by Ron Paul. This is no longer the case. The question is how dominant it will be in 2024 and beyond.

