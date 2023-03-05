Plumpang fire: Jokowi calls for synchronization of the common spatial plan





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of State Enterprises (SOE), Erick Thohir, has said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered local and central governments to synchronize their joint spatial plan following the fire of the Pertamina fuel terminal in Plumpang, North Jakarta. “President Jokowi has given instructions to local and central governments regarding land use planning with the National Police (Polri) and the Ministry of SOEs,” Thohir told a press conference at Pertamina Central Hospital. in Jakarta on Saturday. Reviewing the current status of national vital objects, Thohir said the average buffer zone separating residential areas from fuel terminals and fuel refineries is too small. “The buffer zone of Pertamina from 1971 to 1987 was in a safe state. However, after 1998 there was a lot of loss of buffer zone. This did not only happen in Plumpang, but also in other areas “, noted the minister. He said that two years ago he had already spoken with Pertamina, state-owned mining company MIND ID, state-owned electricity company PLN and state-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia about the reconfiguration of the buffer zone. in a safe way. If this is not possible, the Minister informed that there is a relocation option that companies can exercise. A suggestion to move the fuel terminal from Plumpang to Pelindo Port was made two years ago, he added. “At the moment, I think it is impossible for us to work alone. We need the support of the regional government regarding this buffer zone and the relocation. medium and long term”. term plan,” added Thohir. Earlier, he said he plans to rearrange zoning locations in a number of national vital objects run by state-owned enterprises. He informed that the redevelopment of national vital objects should be done properly to avoid negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. He informed that border re-arrangement of national vital objects near residential dwellings should be carried out to prevent incidents such as the fire at Plumpang fuel terminal on Friday night. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin also urged Pertamina to immediately find solutions for residential areas near fuel terminals and fuel refineries. Related News: Some SOE facilities will be refitted as a safety precaution: Thohir

