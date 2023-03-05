Key points one month after the earthquake in Turkey

Kahramanmaras (Turkey) (AFP) A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook large swaths of Turkey and parts of Syria on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people in the two countries.

The World Health Organization said it was the “worst natural disaster” in the European region for a century.

A month later, Turkey faces the daunting task of rebuilding razed cities, with tens of thousands buried and many survivors barely surviving in tents or containers.

Loss

The country’s death toll from the earthquake stands at 45,968, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday, with 4,267 of the dead Syrian refugees who fled the civil war in their country. Thousands more in Syria have died.

The quake struck 11 Turkish provinces at 4:17 a.m. local time as people slept in houses not built to withstand powerful tremors.

Turkish officials said 214,000 buildings collapsed as a result of the quake, including many in Hatay and Kahramanmaras.

Crews of workers are still struggling to clean up the rubble that now dominates quake-affected towns.

About 14 million people were affected by the disaster, or one-sixth of the country’s population.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that so far 3.3 million people have been forced to leave the quake area. More than 1.4 million have been resettled in tents and nearly 46,000 in container towns, while the rest have been settled in dormitories and guesthouses, according to official figures.

Frustration

The government is growing increasingly frustrated with its handling of the disaster. Erdogan blamed harsh winter conditions that covered major roads in ice and snow, damaged roads and inoperative airports.

In some provinces, including Adiyaman, anger against the state remains strong. Survivors told AFP they had to rescue loved ones trapped under the rubble with their bare hands because there were no rescue teams, soldiers or police for days after the quake.

Some survivors have recounted witnessing the death of loved ones because they were unable to pull them out of the rubble due to a lack of equipment needed to break through concrete slabs.

Erdogan acknowledged “shortcomings” and asked “forgiveness” after criticizing his government’s response.

“It is not possible to be ready for a disaster like this,” he said during a visit to the quake region.

The media and opposition politicians blamed government institutions, including the disaster management agency, for its slow response.

The Red Crescent Society and its president, Kerem Kinik, have been reprimanded for selling rather than donating tents for those left homeless by the quake.

So far, no government official has claimed responsibility for the response and none have resigned.

Contractors were blamed for following lax standards that allowed so many buildings to crumble like pancakes.

Authorities have arrested more than 200 people, including construction contractors, as part of an expanded investigation. Turkish media showed entrepreneurs being detained at Istanbul airport as they attempted to flee the country.

Cost

Already suffering from runaway inflation and a weakening currency, Turkey must now absorb the economic damage from the earthquake, estimated at more than $34 billion by the World Bank.

The amount is equivalent to 4% of the country’s GDP in 2021 and does not take into account reconstruction costs which could be “two” higher, the bank said.

With the elections just months away, Erdogan has promised to provide new housing for the millions affected within a year.

The Turkish leader has relied on the country’s construction sector during his two decades in power, boasting of a modernization drive that has built roads, bridges and tunnels.

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the post-earthquake reconstruction effort could yield economic benefits.

“Increased output from reconstruction activities could more than offset the negative impact of the disruption in economic activity,” the bank said.

– Political consequences –

Legislative and presidential elections will go ahead as scheduled on May 14 despite the earthquake, Erdogan said this week.

Last month, the president declared a three-month state of emergency in the quake region, fueling rumors that the vote could be postponed. It remains unclear how voting security will be restored and displaced people will be able to vote.

The elections seem to be the most crucial for Erdogan, in power first as prime minister and then president since 2003.

The earthquake forced the postponement of the announcement by the country’s opposition alliance of a unity candidate, now expected on Monday. The most likely candidate is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition CHP party.

But his appointment was strongly opposed by the leader of the nationalist alliance party.

AFP 2023