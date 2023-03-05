Trump dominates key conservative event





WASHINGTON

Two competing and important events have highlighted a divide among American conservatives ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump wrapped up the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, which for years has been a staple event for the right wing of the Republican Party. But many party loyalists, including major campaign contributors, attended a rival rally in Florida instead.

In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution, Trump told CPAC attendees shortly after capturing the Saturday night straw poll (unofficial vote among event registrants) for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In the survey, Trump beat runner-up Ron DeSantis, the governor of the southern US state of Florida, 62% to 20%. It was the fifth straight time that Trump had won the fictional CPAC poll.

Trump, whose speech lasted an hour and 42 minutes, revisited familiar grievances aired at his campaign rallies and repeated the false claim that he had won the 2020 presidential election. He made no mention of other declared or expected Republican presidential candidates, but instead criticized the Democrat who defeated him in the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion, Trump said, adding: We’re going to have World War III if something doesn’t happen soon.

I am the only candidate who can make that promise, he said. I will prevent World War III.

Trump also vowed, if re-elected, that he would settle Russia’s war on Ukraine before he returns to the Oval Office.

Haley speaks at both events

The only significant former president, declared the main challenger so far, his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was on stage at CPAC the day before. Haley also spoke at the rival event, the four-day gathering of the Club for Growth, a group focused on an anti-tax agenda.

I know there’s a Republican candidate there that you didn’t invite to this conference, she told those at the Palm Beach, Florida event. I appreciate being the one you invited.

Trump was not invited to the Club for Growth retreat, which was held at a luxury hotel just three miles north of Ocean Boulevard from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Florida Governor DeSantis was among the keynote speakers with dozens of major Republican Party donors in attendance. Among those in Palm Beach for the conference were several potential presidential candidates: former Vice President Mike Pence; Tim Scott, a U.S. senator from South Carolina; and Chris Sununu, Governor of the State of New Hampshire, in the northeastern United States.

On Tuesday, Trump slammed the conservative, economy-focused group, writing in a Truth Social article that the Club for NO Growth is an insignificant group of globalists that would only attract stragglers in the Republican primary in years to come.

Another potential Republican Party presidential candidate who spoke on CPAC was former Trump secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Attendees described Pompeo and Haley’s reception of the remarks to CPAC as lukewarm. Haley was met with chants for Trump as she left the ballroom.

Pompeo threw a subtle dig at Trump during his speech, indirectly blaming his former boss for Republican losses in the 2022 midterm elections, combined with the 2020 presidential defeat, creating what he called a crisis of conservatism. .

We need a party, a Conservative party, that we can be proud to call home again, rooted in our founding ideas, led by people of real character, skill and commitment to the mission that brought them all here today, he said.

“A vehicle for Trump”

So far, in public remarks, prominent Republicans, including those expected to challenge Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, have refrained from directly criticizing the former president, a reflection of the power he wields over the party basis.

Conservatives were mostly united around Trump when he ran unsuccessfully for re-election in 2020. Some recent polls show the former president retaining around 50% support among Republicans ahead of the year’s election next.

CPAC has become the Donald Trump Family Variety Hour, said conservative CNN commentator Sarah Elizabeth Cupp. It has become a vehicle for Trump and Trumpism and no longer a stepping stone to becoming president.

Prominent neo-conservative writer Bill Kristol, who served in the administrations of two Republican presidents, was unimpressed by events at CPAC or the Club for Growth.

Competition is a good thing. This leads to better products and choices, except when it comes to a race to the bottom, Kristol told VOA. And it looks like Trump vs. DeSantis is more of a race to the bottom than a healthy contest that will improve the pick.

