Poverty no longer seen as a virtue, says PM Modi – The New Indian Express

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government had succeeded in eliminating the mentality that poverty is a virtue. Citing the obstacles that stood in the way of prosperity and investment under the previous government, Modi said: “The current government has not only succeeded in eliminating the mentality that poverty is a virtue, but it is also realizing record investments in modern infrastructure.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, he said Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan will change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics. Giving equal importance to the development of social infrastructure, the Prime Minister said the country should strengthen social infrastructure as well as the strength of physical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said: We see infrastructure development as the engine of the economy; India will achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path. He underlined that India must now improve its speed and shift into higher gear, as the time has come for new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for every stakeholder. Highlighting the country’s investment plans, he said it had increased fivefold from 2013-2014 and the government was moving towards a target of investing Rs 110 lakh crore under the infrastructure pipeline national. And this year’s general budget aims to give new energy to infrastructure by emphasizing the creation of modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports, said the Prime Minister.

He said the average annual construction of national highways has almost doubled since 2014. Mod further noted that the electrification of railway lines has increased to 4,000 road kilometers from 600 road kilometers earlier and that the number of airports increased to 150 from 74 in 2014. He added that 100 critical projects have been prioritized with a huge allocation of Rs 75,000 crore.

Elaborating on the role of the states, the Prime Minister said that about a year of extension of interest-free loans up to 50 years of loans and the budgetary expenditure for this has also been increased by 30%. With quality and multimodal infrastructure, our logistics cost will drop further in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the products made in India, on the competence of our products. Along with the logistics sector, there will be a lot of improvement in the ease of living and the ease of doing business, he informed the attendees, including 700 CEOs through a webinar. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for a skills forecasting mechanism that will help small and large industries in different sectors.