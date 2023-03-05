Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 62% of votes





How a Southern Pastor Uses Scripture to Promote Acceptance04:17

Fox News Gave Trump Confidential Biden Campaign Info, Dominion Filing Says04:17

The Exploitation of Migrant Children in America04:18

Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 62% of votes02:57

Reverend William Barber: ‘When you lock in the living wage, people die’06:33

Congressman Bowman sends Florida Governor Ron DeSantis anti-racism books03:46

‘It was my identity’: Former ballerina on toxicity in the world of ballet04:15

Why Kellyanne Conway Could Be An Incredibly Valuable Witness Against Trump02:50

How a Texas Federal Judge Could Block Access to Abortion Drugs Nationwide04:16

Right to seek asylum tested by new Biden policy04:36

Comedian Aida Rodriguez Looks To Empower All Voices05:33

Teenage depression is on the rise04:39

Oxford Shooting Survivor mum reflects on MSU shoot04:34

Trump claims he did nothing wrong as nation awaits charging rulings in Georgia election inquiry02:49

‘That’s just plain wrong’: Biden administration implements new border restrictions03:35

New Jewels app brings sanity to the metaverse05:14

Trump changes narrative on Georgia probe into possible election interference04:25

Meet Michigan GOP’s new chairman: An election denier who believes in demons03:27

Nikki Haley avoids Donald Trump criticism as she launches 2024 bid for the White House03:42

Trump vows to extend death penalty if re-elected05:31

Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party was on full display at the Conservative Political Action Conference where he overwhelmingly won the CPAC straw poll. Political strategist Alencia Johnson and MSNBC political analyst David Jolly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Trump has transformed the conservative movement. March 5, 2023

Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 62% of votes02:57

Reverend William Barber: ‘When you lock in the living wage, people die’06:33

Congressman Bowman sends Florida Governor Ron DeSantis anti-racism books03:46

