Imran adopts a conciliatory tone





LAHORE:

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that he has pardoned everyone, including those who attempted suicide in Wazirabad last year, for the good of the country.

Addressing the nation via video link from his Zaman Park residence on Saturday, the PTI President said he was ready to speak to everyone for the good of the country.

Imran praised his party workers, supporters and the nation for showing courage in difficult times after his government fell following a regime change operation.

The deposed Prime Minister reiterated that another attack had been planned on his life and that he was aware of it. “However, I am now convinced that if something happens to me, no one will be able to stop the journey towards real independence. The nation has awakened and will continue its fight for real independence for the country,” he affirmed .

He told his party workers to start preparations for the most important elections in Pakistan’s history. He announced the launch of the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the first public rally next Saturday.

He also warned his party leaders and workers that he would in no way tolerate the violation of party discipline. “It has been observed in the past that those who can get party tickets run for office as independent candidates. Anyone who tries to prosecute this malpractice will be expelled from the party,” he stressed.

“This time, I will interview candidates and distribute party tickets because I heard that my party tickets were sold out last time. I will not accept recommendation in ticket distribution and those who do not have not been able to get a party ticket for some reason will be accommodated in the local elections as the party has decided to hold local elections after the Punjab Assembly polls,” he said, adding that the process of ticket distribution would be completed within a week or 10 days.

The former prime minister said he expected the government to hold general elections since elections were being held in 60% of the country, with political stability directly linked to general elections in the country. It would also help save resources, he added.

Giving details of his party’s plan to pull the country out of the current economic quagmire, he said stakeholders including politicians, institutions and the nation must jointly fight to pull the country out of economic chaos. He pointed out that the country was facing unprecedented economic challenges due to the negligence of the incumbent rulers and their vested interest in saving the looted wealth.

Over the past 11 months, he said, these imported leaders have only condoned their corruption and done nothing for the masses, adding that the prices of all commodities have been multiplied.

Imran said a historic drop has been seen in the value of the Pakistani rupee against the greenback. “Despite consecutive warnings, the managers of the imported leaders executed a regime change operation in the country which caused huge economic losses to the country. However, Pakistan has huge untapped resources and with the right strategy and joint efforts, the country can emerge from the current crisis.”

The PTI chief reiterated that there is a need for revolutionary reforms in the country’s governance system to stabilize the economy, as investors only look for certainty before investing in a market.

Criticizing the current leaders, he said he had known these people for 30 years and knew they lacked the potential to stabilize the economy.

Earlier, PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he wants free and fair elections in the country.

Addressing a reception hosted by party workers in his honor following his release from Attock prison, the former foreign secretary blasted the coalition government for economic collapse.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement government came to power ostensibly to improve the national economy, but it failed miserably,” he said. “It cannot ensure the political and economic stability of the country.”

According to him, inflation was out of control and the government had no answer to bring it under control. Inflation soared as industries faced stagnation and unemployment in the country rose as all sections of society worried about their future, he added.

Qureshi accused the government of hiding from the people the terms the government had agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that terrorism-related incidents in the country were also on the rise.

“The country faces destruction as the economy collapses and leaders refuse to leave government,” he remarked.

He claimed that the institutions were used to stop the election because “the leaders are afraid to confront the people”.

“During the recent by-election in Rajanpur, people rejected them,” he added.

He claimed that false cases had been registered against the PTI workers, but they had not lost heart, adding that the prisoners were not given medicine or food.

Meanwhile, after their release from prison, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, former Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras and Senator Azam Swati also reached the provincial capital amid a warm welcome from workers party.

Addressing the PTI supporters, Umar claimed that PTI Chairman Imran was fighting for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (true freedom) and that he (Umar) was ready to make whatever sacrifice necessary to achieve this goal. He was convinced that Pakistan would achieve true freedom in the near future.

“Pakistan does not belong to a select group of people who make decisions behind closed doors. He belongs to the 220 million Pakistanis,” he added.

